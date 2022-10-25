Cheers and Jeers: Tuesday

David Nir of DK Elections reiterates what we've all been saying for a long time now:

The single most powerful thing you can do to stop Trump from stealing 2024 is to elect Democrats to key positions down-ballot this year that will be crucial bulwarks against right-wing attempts to steal the election in 2024. “The best in the business.” To that end, Daily Kos is endorsing 17 Democratic candidates for attorney general, secretary of state, and state supreme court across eight crucial states. Colorado : Phil Weiser (attorney general) and Jena Griswold (secretary of state)

Georgia : Jen Jordan (attorney general) and Bee Nguyen (secretary of state)

Michigan : Dana Nessel (attorney general), Jocelyn Benson (secretary of state), Richard Bernstein (supreme court) and Kyra Harris Bolden (supreme court)

Minnesota : Steve Simon (secretary of state)

Nevada : Aaron Ford (attorney general) and Cisco Aguilar (secretary of state)

North Carolina : Sam Ervin and Lucy Inman (both for supreme court)

Ohio : Jennifer Brunner, Terri Jamison, and Marilyn Zayas (all for supreme court)

Wisconsin: Josh Kaul (attorney general)

The link to donate to one or more candidates is here. Personally, I’m tossing a little scratch into all of their coffers, and I hope you’ll do the same. That way, when they win we’ll get invited to all the victory parties, many of which have tasty vittles and potent potables. Many thanks. As we said last week, may the best normal candidates with more than two brain cells to rub together win.

Cheers and Jeers for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

By the Numbers:

9 days!!!

Days 'til Family Dysfunction Awareness Day, aka Thanksgiving: 30

Days 'til the Sitka WhaleFest in Alaska: 9

Inflation rate in the U.S.: 8.2%

Inflation rate in both the UK and European Union: 10%

Annual amount by which you'll be able to contribute to your 401(k) in 2023, up from $20,000 last year according to the IRS: $22,500

Percent chance that 401(k)s continue to be one of the greatest government-created retirement savings scams in American history: 100%

Amount Trump's campaign still owes the city of El Paso for a 2019 rally there: $569,000

Puppy Pic of the Day: Saved!!!

CHEERS to feeling comfortable in your own skin. I honestly thought the MAGA cult would choose "caravans of illegals" as their big boogeyman to scare their flock of dolts during the midterm campaign season, but I guess Ron DeSantis's botched Martha's Vineyard stunt (for which there's an ongoing investigation) made them think twice. So this year it's transgender people who are getting the lion's share of the hate. The Cult cooked up their talking points in record time, which is easy when everything is just lies concocted out of words and phrases pulled out of a Mad Libs fish bowl. But now the forces of good are pushing back. Jon Stewart, John Oliver and others are patiently debunking the bullshit, as are others including Lisa Jarvis at Bloomberg News, who shoots down two talking points: that trans youth regret their decision, and that gender-affirming care is bunk:

A new study confirms what experts in transgender medicine have known for years: The overwhelming majority—98%—of adolescents who begin gender-affirming treatment continue that treatment into adulthood. The research, published in the prestigious medical journal the Lancet, adds to a large and ever-growing body of evidence that gender-affirming care, a broad term that includes physical and mental health services, is critical health care for transgender youth. That evidence is compelling enough that a laundry list of medical societies, including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society, have affirmed their support of access to this kind of care. It’s a body of evidence that Republicans cynically ignore when introducing state-level bans on transgender care—bans that tend to target transgender youth. They claim to be protecting kids, but families and scientific research say they are causing them harm.

There are lawsuits now winding their way through various courts. On one side: weird-lookin' freaks hell-bent on bringing their deviant lifestyle to the mainstream. And on the other side: transgender people.

JEERS to simple answers to creepy questions. Everybody wants to know what really happened when, last weekend, this really happened:

The twice-a-decade congress of China's ruling Communist Party is a tightly choreographed event. So when former Chinese President Hu Jintao was guided off stage without explanation Saturday—as the world’s media looked on—questions spilled forth. Even more strange, Hu was escorted off the property in this Ford Escort, which had to make several stops due to a pesky leak in the left rear tire. The speculation ran from a health crisis to an attempted protest by the 79-year-old former leader, or a political purge by current President Xi Jinping. Xi has previously gone after retired officials on corruption charges, though never one as high-ranking as Hu.

Me and my team in C&J's international bureau think it's obvious. It was clear after reviewing video footage that Hu Jintao was not only laughing and having fun, but also chewing bubble gum, after the meeting had begun. Off with his head.

CHEERS to nukin' your dinner. On October 25, 1955, the microwave oven was introduced by Tappan in Mansfield, Ohio (just a stone's throw from my hometown, Mt.Vernon). Cost of the appliance: $1,200. Protection against gremlins: Priceless.

CHEERS and JEERS to Ma Nature's 2022/2023 playbook. We've heard from the Farmer's Almanac, the Old Farmer's Almanac, the New Farmer's Almanac, and the Almanac of Farmers Stuck In A Mid-Life Crisis Which Explains The Porsches in Their Driveways. Now it's time for the NOAA to guess what winter will bring to the US-of-A this season. Their Climate Prediction Center’s latest forecast, based on a months-long analyses of moss on trees, fuzz on wooly worms, and sweaters on local TV morning show meteorologists, is shaping up to be a kinda mild one:

Wetter-than-average conditions: Western Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Drier-than-average conditions: Southern California, the Southwest, the southern Rockies, southern Plains, Gulf Coast and much of the Southeast. It’s good that all the precipitation happens in the northern states, because thanks to gravity it all trickles down to the southern states. Above-average temperatures: Western Alaska, and the Central Great Basin and Southwest extending through the Southern Plains. Below-average temperatures: The Southeastern U.S. and along the Atlantic coast.

As usual, some predictions are harder to make than others. For example, there's a zero-percent chance of knowing actual snowfall amounts this far out, but there's a 100 percent chance of knowing that climate-change deniers will scream "Global cooling!" every time a flake sticks to the pavement. C&J recommends you start assembling your winter management kit now: shovel, ice-melt pellets, blankets, candles, and earplugs.

Ten years ago in C&J: October 25, 2012

CHEERS to the BIG BOMBSHELL!!! Memo from October: "Surpise!!!" I hate to admit it, but Donald Trump dropped the goods on President Obama yesterday like a ton of bricks. After releasing a You Tube in which he says he'll give $5 million to charity if President Obama releases his college records and passport application, the president failed to release his college records and passport application!!! The effects were felt immediately as the voters who weren't planning to vote for Obama anyway vowed to not vote for him anyway even harder. Always one clown shoe step ahead, the Donald.

CHEERS to the latest stiff upper lip in charge. If it's a day ending in y, then the mighty British Empire must have a new prime minister:

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak will be the United Kingdom’s next prime minister after seeing off his lone remaining rival in the fast-tracked race to become Conservative party leader on Monday. […] Sunak will become the first person of color and the first Hindu to lead the UK. At 42, he is also the youngest person to take the office in more than 200 years. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, seen here during his coronation. Speaking after the announcement, Sunak said he was “humbled and honored” to have been elected leader. “It is the greatest privilege of my life to be able to serve the party I love and giveback to the country I owe so much to,” he said in a brief televised statement.

Sunak will, according to expert analysts, remain PM for at least a year. Despite the news, sources say construction of a revolving door in front of 10 Downing Street will proceed on schedule, adding that they will absolutely continue throwing commoners in The Tower if they fail to pronounce it correctly as “Shedjh-yool.”

Have a tolerable Tuesday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

