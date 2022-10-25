Medical students use papayas to learn abortion procedures in places where the practice is banned

Bump Story
PUBLISHED TO
TAGS
- Abortion
- abortionaccess
- AbortionBan
- Doctors
- Education
- Health
- Labor
- MedicalSchool
- Medicine
- OBGYN
- papaya
- Physicians
- Pregnancy
- PublicHealth
- ReproductiveRights
- residency
- uterus
Tag History
Tag History
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 10/25/2022 11:05 AM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 10/25/2022 11:05 AM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 10/25/2022 11:05 AM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 10/25/2022 11:05 AM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 10/25/2022 11:05 AM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 10/25/2022 11:05 AM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 10/25/2022 11:05 AM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 10/25/2022 11:05 AM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 10/25/2022 11:05 AM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 10/25/2022 11:05 AM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 10/25/2022 11:05 AM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 10/25/2022 11:05 AM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 10/25/2022 11:05 AM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 10/25/2022 11:05 AM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 10/25/2022 11:05 AM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 10/25/2022 11:05 AM
- Abortion created by Aysha Qamar at 10/25/2022 11:05 AM
Loading comments...
Comments are closed on this story.