The GOP's election denial has already begun

Trump is reportedly already gaming out his election denial strategy in case the midterms reinforce his leftover loser status from 2020, according to new reporting in Rolling Stone. He is putting a special focus on stoking confusion and doubt in contests that aren't called on Election Night. Sound familiar?

Yep, it's a rerun of Trump's 2020 gambit. Rolling Stone writes that Trump assembled a handful of his acolytes in September at Trump Tower in Manhattan to warn them that he anticipated a midterm replay in Philadelphia of the stolen election fantasy that has rotted his brain.

“During our briefing, he was concerned that 2020 is going to happen again in 2022,” former Trump administration official Michael Caputo told Rolling Stone. Naturally, Caputo, who was joined by a Pennsylvania County Commissioner, Doug McLinko, and retired CIA officer Sam Faddis, fed Trump's delusional paranoia.

“Our team encouraged him to be concerned … [Furthermore], I’m advising Republicans to recruit and train election observers and a team of attorneys to oversee historically problematic precincts,” added Caputo.

Trump is apparently especially obsessed with Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law, Act 77, which he is encouraging GOP lawmakers to repeal. Questions arose in 2020 over whether mail-in ballots that were signed but undated could be counted. State courts ultimately ruled that undated ballots must be thrown out, while a federal court ruled this year that rejecting undated ballots violated federal civil rights law.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court fast-tracked a legal challenge to counting undated ballots brought by the Republican National Committee, the Pennsylvania GOP, and several other Republican groups. The briefing schedule suggests the state's high court could resolve the issue before this year's midterm votes are counted, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

But the Pennsylvania suit is just one of 73 election-related lawsuits the RNC has filed in an effort to tilt the midterm landscape in the GOP's direction. RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel's great vision for 2022 was to make it the GOP's “most litigious" cycle ever. Republicans are suing Democratic secretaries of state, challenging state laws they believe will advantage Democrats, and fighting federal lawsuits initiated by the Biden administration in GOP-led states.

Of course, every one of those RNC lawsuits will also give GOP election deniers a toehold for making hay if Republicans lose, seeding baseless conspiracy theories, and cultivating perpetual doubt in the outcomes.

At the same time, Republicans are currently fielding roughly 300 to 370 candidates who are either outright 2020 election deniers or have questioned the legitimacy of the outcome. In addition, GOP candidates in some of the most critical races this year have either declined to say they would accept the election results or given conflicting answers on the matter. They include:

Kari Lake , Arizona gubernatorial nominee

Blake Masters, Arizona Senate nominee

Tudor Dixon, Michigan gubernatorial nominee

Ted Budd, North Carolina Senate nominee

J.D. Vance, Ohio Senate nominee

So while the GOP’s armed 'poll watchers' are intimidating people on the front end of voting, the Republican machine and its candidates are full-on preparing to launch a firehose of disinformation on the back end if things don't go their way next month.

As national security expert Marcy Wheeler tweeted Sunday, “I hope the FBI is preparing for political violence in NV, AZ, and PA after the elections.”

That’s the unfortunate reality we are living in.

x I hope the FBI is preparing for political violence in NV, AZ, and PA after the elections. That's even before DOJ moves on investigations that have been developing during the 60 day election period. https://t.co/Jd6p9xU3PF — emptywheel (@emptywheel) October 23, 2022

