LIVE: Follow along for Day 15 of the Oath Keepers sedition trial

Rhodes called in this morning from prison using a teleconference line and it was very difficult to hear what he was saying. But it did sound like he asked Judge Mehta to order the prison to provide him vitamins while he recovers. Mehta said he can't do that for Rhodes or anyone.
Defense attorney Stanley Woodward (for defendant Kelly Meggs) is also not present. He had an accident recently (yesterday) that injured him; I have not been able to confirm independently but Woodward may have broken his arm.
DOJ says its ready to bring in USCP Officer Harry Dunn and USCP Special Agent David Lazarus tomorrow. If Rhodes is going to be out for a long time, potentially not even appearing next week, DOJ wants to proceed w/ Dunn/Lazarus.
Meggs attorney Juli Haller, who appears without Stanley Woodward today, pushes back against this, arguing they are not prepared to cross Dunn/Lazarus. Mehta tells Haller she should be ready to cross regardless and underlines the importance of getting as much done as possible given time constraints
We also have a burgeoning issue with a juror that will impact time constraints; one juror is moving on Nov 19 to Houston.
