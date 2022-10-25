It's been a year since Google banned climate disinformation ads, yet nothing's changed

Last October, some of the largest tech entities and their ad services announced they would be banning the monetization of climate denial and disinformation content, including through ads. The news was a long time coming for companies like Google, though it took until this year for Twitter to roll out a similar policy. According to a new study from Dewey Digital, little has changed for major ad companies, however.
Criteo, Google, Outbrain, and Taboola follow similar rules on disinformation, yet Dewey Digital found that “across the top 113 websites that publish climate disinformation… nearly 80% of these sites displayed advertising from one or more major ad networks.” That includes Google, Amazon, and Yahoo. Amazon has a policy barring “deceptive, false, or misleading content” through its ad services, as does Yahoo. Those rules mean nothing if they’re rarely, if ever, enforced.
