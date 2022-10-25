It's been a year since Google banned climate disinformation ads, yet nothing's changed

Dewey Digital’s research comes in partnership with Friends of the Earth and the Climate Action Against Disinformation and reveals that a lot of the major sites pushing what’s described as denialism, conspiracy, and “doomerism”—the belief that there is nothing that can be done to combat climate change from an individual or corporate level—happen to be right-wing or even far-right. The study’s list of the top 10 climate disinformation sites includes Fox News, Breitbart, Gateway Pundit, and the Daily Caller.

Hosting ads on sites like these comes at an incredible benefit for companies like Google. Were the tech giant to sell its display ads at an industry rate of about 63 cents per click, the more than 12 million clicks generated on sites pushing downright dangerous rhetoric on the climate crisis would net Google around $7.6 million. Suddenly Google’s removal of its “don’t be evil” mantra in 2018 starts to make more sense when greed is taken into account. But big tech should enforce its policies and, at the least, be held accountable, right?

Google and Amazon are especially notorious for benefitting from content they’ve allegedly banned or restricted. A report in 2020 found that both companies profited off of pandemic misinformation, allowing ads to be shown on sites with outright conspiracy theories. Major brands also benefitted from wantonly advertising on untrustworthy sites, including L’Oreal and Nike.

