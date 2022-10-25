Ted Cruz's book, Justice Corrupted, reveals he hid in a closet during the insurrection he supports

Cruz attempts in his ham-fisted way to poetically place the events of Jan. 6 into the adjective-laden land of “fog” and “confusion.” He also notes, like a true sociopath: "As we evacuated the floor, Mitt Romney turned to me and the other objectors and said with a snarl, 'This is what you've gotten us!' And the Democrats were even angrier." Cruz mentions these facts, the supply closet, and the anger from other people in his political party while having zero introspection in his views of himself.

Meanwhile, Cruz tells his readers how he and Sens. Josh Hawley, Tommy Tuberville, Roger Marshall, John Kennedy, and Cindy Hyde-Smith were right to object to the democratically decided elections: “I urged my colleagues that the course of action we were advocating was the right and principled one.”

Here’s an unrelated statement from Cruz, dated Jan. 6, 2021 (what a coincidence!):

x The attack at the Capitol was a despicable act of terrorism and a shocking assault on our democratic system. We must come together and put this anger and division behind us. We must, and I am confident we will, have a peaceful and orderly transition of power. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/84HHQdpMZd — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 7, 2021

Less than two months after huddling in a supply closet and, according to his new book being “damned if I allow a handful of violent rioters to change our willingness to fulfill our constitutional responsibility," Cruz was disrespectfully cruising his phone during a congressional hearing investigating the security failures of Jan. 6. About one year later, Cruz was being humiliated on television by Tucker Carlson for the statement he made about domestic terrorists at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He walked that back, calling himself “sloppy” on television, while Carlson lambasted him ever further. It was the kind of thing that doesn’t even feel good to watch when it’s Cruz being humiliated.

But he does it to himself.

