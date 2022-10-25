John Fetterman summarizes Mehmet Oz's entire existence with a simple phrase

Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz faced off in their one and only debate Tuesday night. After a rough start where Fetterman’s lack of experience in being a fast-talking fraud doctor was in contrast to his fast-talking hack doctor opponent, he began righting the ship. In a nice exchange where Mehmet Oz side-stepped a question about how most doctors consider Dr. Oz’s many remedies to be ethically dubious at best, Fetterman dropped a very nice reminder for the viewers at home.

”It’s the Oz rule. If he’s on tv, he’s lying.”

Fetterman began his night by laying it all out: That Mehmet Oz is a liar who is using this Senate race to serve Mehmet Oz’s personal interests, and that Fetterman wants to serve the people of Pennsylvania. That one of these two men has a career of serving their community and fighting for those without a voice, the other is a TV doctor who sells fake dreams.