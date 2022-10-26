Bad news: 2021 emissions were sky-high. The good news? Most Americans want to fix that

Experts agree with that assessment on a global scale. “We need to mitigate emissions. There is no way around it. We need to reduce emissions as fast as possible,” Oksana Tarasova, the World Meteorological Organization’s (WMO) chief of Atmospheric and Environment Research Division, said during a press conference on the WMO’s most recent bulletin.

“If we do not see our—let's say at least the decreasing growth rate of the major greenhouse gases—we cannot actually declare the success in climate agenda,” Tarasova continued. “We are making measurements and we are providing objective information on what is going on in the atmosphere, so commitments should be followed by the actions.”

A majority of Americans polled by AP-NORC supported a push for more renewable energy. Nearly two-thirds wanted offshore wind farm expansions, while around 60% wanted solar panel farm expansions as well. Though many of those concerns are addressed in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), AP-NORC found that 61% of adults in the U.S. knew little about the legislation itself. This may explain why nearly half of those polled believe the IRA won’t make a difference in the climate fight.

Experts believe programs, incentives, and funding in the IRA could lower greenhouse gas emissions by 40% below 2005 levels in 2030. The Biden administration wants emissions halved by 2030 and completely eliminated by 2050, so the IRA represents an impressive foundation to build off of in order to reach those goals, though clearly more progress must be made in the U.S. and beyond.

