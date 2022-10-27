With less than 2 weeks until the election, getting out the vote in these battleground states is key

Can’t travel? We understand that it's not always possible. You can still help out on crucial House and Senate races with Swing Left, by making phone calls through their virtual phone banks. After Saturday, it will be too late to write postcards or letters, so if you cannot travel to a battleground state, the best thing you can do is phone-bank in one. Talking directly to voters about your concerns makes a difference!

Click here to sign up for a virtual phone-banking shift with Swing Left.

If you are interested in helping a particular state, Daily Kos has set up a GOTV page where we have collected resources for each battleground state:

Click to sign up for canvassing in a swing state or swing district, whether you live there or not. There are national groups all over the country providing transportation.

Can't travel? Sign up for a virtual phone-banking shift.

Can't volunteer? Chip in $5 to help Daily Kos recruit more volunteers to get out the Democratic vote.

The 2022 midterms are just around the corner, and you sent us a ton of fantastic questions for this week’s episode of The Downballot. Among the many topics we cover: which states are likely to report results slowly—and how will those results change over time; the House districts that look like key bellwethers for how the night might go, and which might offer surprises; why and how Democrats make the hard decisions on which races to triage; the top legislative chambers to keep an eye on; and plenty more!

Looking for even more opportunities to help get out the vote? Check out 2022 GOTV page!