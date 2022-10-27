With less than 2 weeks until the election, getting out the vote in these battleground states is key

Can’t travel? We understand that it's not always possible. You can still help out on crucial House and Senate races with Swing Left, by making phone calls through their virtual phone banks. After Saturday, it will be too late to write postcards or letters, so if you cannot travel to a battleground state, the best thing you can do is phone-bank in one. Talking directly to voters about your concerns makes a difference!
Click here to sign up for a virtual phone-banking shift with Swing Left.
If you are interested in helping a particular state, Daily Kos has set up a GOTV page where we have collected resources for each battleground state:
-
WISCONSIN: Wisconsin is the ultimate tipping-point state, where both the Senate and governor's races are currently in a dead heat. The state has restrictive voter ID laws designed to keep people of color, disabled people, rural populations, and older people from voting, so there are lots of people to mobilize. Get plugged in with the extensive door-knocking, phone-banking, and other volunteer activities in the Badger State.
-
NEVADA: Nevada has a must-win Senate race, three key House seats, and a race for secretary of state—the Republican candidate, Jim Marchant, wants to steal the presidency for Donald Trump in 2024. Nevada does a lot of early voting (Marchant wants to end that, too), so we need volunteers now to help get out every last Democratic voter. There are many opportunities to do so.
-
GEORGIA: Georgia sent us two Democratic senators in 2020-21, and now it's time to reelect Sen. Raphael Warnock and elect Stacey Abrams as governor. Early voting so far in Georgia has been off-the-charts (exceeding 2020 levels by 1 million people so far!), and we have collected get-out-the-vote resources for anyone wanting to help in Georgia.
-
PENNSYLVANIA: We have all been following the John Fetterman-Mehmet Oz Senate race, and the polls are way too close for comfort, especially after Tuesday’s debate. After all, if it’s up to Oz, abortions will be between “women, doctors, and local politicians.” Get involved in the Keystone State.
-
NORTH CAROLINA: While Cheri Beasley's run for Senate has been more low-profile than other key races, she's running a terrific campaign—and early voting has so far been very encouraging. Get involved now to help her get out the Democratic vote.
-
ARIZONA: Sen. Mark Kelly must be reelected, and a crucial governor's race is way too close for comfort. We have compiled multiple ways to get involved in Arizona and ensure extremists don’t take control.
-
MICHIGAN: Besides a key governor's race (doesn’t it seem like just yesterday that someone tried to kidnap Gov. Whitmer??), Michigan has a ballot proposition to enshrine Roe v. Wade protections in the state constitution and another one to protect our freedom to vote. Getting out the vote for that measure will also help Democrats in key House races.
Click to sign up for canvassing in a swing state or swing district, whether you live there or not. There are national groups all over the country providing transportation.
Can't travel? Sign up for a virtual phone-banking shift.
Can't volunteer? Chip in $5 to help Daily Kos recruit more volunteers to get out the Democratic vote.
The 2022 midterms are just around the corner, and you sent us a ton of fantastic questions for this week’s episode of The Downballot. Among the many topics we cover: which states are likely to report results slowly—and how will those results change over time; the House districts that look like key bellwethers for how the night might go, and which might offer surprises; why and how Democrats make the hard decisions on which races to triage; the top legislative chambers to keep an eye on; and plenty more!
Looking for even more opportunities to help get out the vote? Check out 2022 GOTV page!
Comments are closed on this story.