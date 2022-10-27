Cartoon: Uvalde dad request

So, Brett Cross, a man I admire very much for his relentless pursuit of justice for his son Uziyah Garcia, 10, who was gunned down at the Uvalde elementary school earlier this year made this open, casual request on Twitter. After going after useless US Senator Ted Cruz on twitter, he called him an “ignorant loaf of bread”, among other things. The tweets tell the story, I got inspired and decided to draw up Ted Cruz as a loaf of bread, resulting in the image above. Brett loved it, and asked to use the image for a personal t-shirt. I told him the image is his to use for many t-shirts, posters, bumper stickers, whatever spreads the message that Ted Cruz is a squishy bag of carbs. Brett has been vocal at Uvalde city council meetings, school board meetings and in the media in general. I empathize with this fellow dad, and I cannot begin to imagine what he is experiencing. I hope he finds peace one day, and that we can come out of this self-inflicted American mass murder wound one day.

If shirts become available for sale, I will announce it and encourage you to go to Brett’s t-shirt sale page. Meet Brett Cross here.