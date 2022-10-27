Nervous much? Tucker is preparing viewers for Democratic midterm wins with election fraud nonsense

Carlson focused most of his conspiracy bullshit on Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate Lt. Gov John Fetterman, who he said could never win. It would be “absurd,” he said.

"It's not about the person," Carlson said. "It's about the party. It's not about the individual. It's about the group. And to prove it, they can even run mentally defective candidates who can barely speak, and not only expect them to win, but expect you to accept the outcome no matter how transparently absurd it is.”

This from a man who supports another man who refers to himself as a “very stable genius.”

"On Nov. 9, they will be telling you that John Fetterman got 81 million votes in Pennsylvania, and they'll threaten to put you in jail if you don't believe it," Carlson added. "Why wouldn't they do that? It worked with Joe Biden."

Carlson was referring to the 81 million votes President Joe Biden won in the 2020 presidential election; former President Donald Trump garnered only 74 million votes.

x Tucker is priming his viewers to reject Democratic victories in November as fraudulent pic.twitter.com/Jh8dnx3HXZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2022

According to CBS News, Fetterman is about 2 percentage points ahead of the Republican candidate, supplement-pusher and TV doctor Mehmet Oz.

Carlson’s recent attack on Fetterman came after the candidate debated Oz on Tuesday, and much was made over Fetterman’s struggle speaking. The Democrat suffered a stroke in May. His campaign team has admitted that the candidate has some challenges processing what he hears and with his ability to clearly verbalize his thoughts.

“To be absolutely clear, the occasional issues he is having with auditory processing have no bearing on his ability to do the job as senator. John is healthy and fully capable of showing up and doing the work,” his campaign strategist Rebecca Katz told The Washington Post prior to the debate.

Carlson’s rhetoric is all part of the same old pattern: sore losers who’re deeply afraid of a democratic country with equality for every American. You can tell they don’t believe in equality from the argument itself—Carlson is telling millions of Fox News viewers that people with disabilities are “defective,” and that argument has traction within that audience. Given that 26% or more of American adults have or have had a disability of some kind, Carlson’s attack, ostensibly aimed only at Fetterman, indicates that a full quarter of Americans aren’t good enough for Republicans. That’s bullshit, and we should call it bullshit every chance we get.

And all we can hope is that every American gets out to vote.

According to Jezebel, Fetterman has raised $2 million since Tuesday night's debate.

