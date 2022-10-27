After Marco Rubio tweeted about it, white nationalist canvasser who was attacked changed his story

When Rubio’s camp was confronted Wednesday by the Herald, asking why he tweeted with such conviction Monday about the attack being politically motivated, the senator’s spokeswoman, Elizabeth Gregory, said the intel came from Monzon’s father.

“First, you spend two days smearing the victim, and now you accuse him of lying,” Gregory wrote in an email. “You are either dishonest or misinformed. The victim’s father was on Spanish radio on Monday discussing the political nature of this attack. And he told the Senator the exact same thing that morning when they spoke for the first time when the Senator called to check on his son’s condition.”

The Herald writes that a man claiming to be Monzon’s father called into Radio Mambí, claiming his son was attacked while canvassing for the Republican Party. But he never said his son was beaten because the neighborhood doesn’t allow members of his political affiliation.

Rosa Peña, who hosts the show, pounced on the political angle, saying, “This is one of the ways that anarchist elements, paid leftists—paid by other totally vested interests—do this to completely terrorize the situation.”

According to the police report from the Hialeah Police Department, Miami New Times reported that Javier Jesus Lopez, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. On Tuesday, police arrested Jonathan Casanova, 27, of Miami, on the same charge. That’s two arrests; Rubio tweeted about “4 animals,” so either he was mistaken about the number of attackers, or there are still two who remain uncharged.

The Herald reports that Lopez has never voted and his mother, who is a registered Republican, told the outlet the attack had nothing to do with politics.

Rubio has continued to tweet about the attack, essentially defending Monzon.

“Local media spent 2 days treating the GOP canvasser who was attacked as a criminal & denying the attack was politically motivated,” Rubio tweeted Wednesday.

x Local media spent 2 days treating the GOP canvasser who was attacked as a criminal & denying the attack was politically motivated



Now a second arrest,a police report & surveillance video shows how biased & irresponsible the narrative they were pushing was pic.twitter.com/VdpyXQhrgV — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 26, 2022

Monzon, who once ran for city council in Hialeah, gave an interview in 2021 claiming that he had resigned from the white supremacist group League of the South in 2018 but then defended the organization.

“I never belonged to an explicitly white nationalist organization. At the time that I belonged to the League of the South, they did not declare themselves to be a quote-unquote white nationalist organization,” Monzon told the Daily Dot.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the League of the South is a “neo-Confederate” hate group with a long and documented history of racist and antisemitic behaviors.

Jack Kershaw, a board member in 1998, reportedly once said, “Somebody needs to say a good word for slavery. Where in the world are the Negroes better off today than in America?”

The Southern Poverty Law Center reports that Monzon was arrested in 2017 for using a Confederate flag to fight against protesters rallying against a Confederate street-naming event. Monzon allegedly engaged in a verbal altercation with the demonstrators, shouting that they were “a cancer on the face of the earth! All Jews are!”

Monzon was also present at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Donald Trump and his MAGA allies came close to overthrowing our democracy on January 6, and they will try again if they win in 2022. The best thing you can do is to help get out the Democratic vote for the midterms, and we need everyone to do what they can. Click here to find all the volunteer opportunities available.

Republicans have accelerated their attacks on our democracy in advance of the 2022 election. Help defend democracy by chipping in $5 to progressive grassroots orgs in battleground states.

The 2022 midterms are just around the corner, and you sent us a ton of fantastic questions for this week’s episode of The Downballot. Among the many topics we cover: which states are likely to report results slowly—and how will those results change over time; the House districts that look like key bellwethers for how the night might go, and which might offer surprises; why and how Democrats make the hard decisions on which races to triage; the top legislative chambers to keep an eye on; and plenty more!