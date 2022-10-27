New ad calls Rubio 'a traitor to his faith' by attacking migrants 'seeking a better life'

There are a million and one reasons to be disappointed by Marco Rubio, but among the top, you will find his complete failure on comprehensive immigration reform, the very issue that he used to propel himself into a media darling and had hoped would make him president. It did not. The ad calls Rubio “a traitor to his faith” for “attacking those seeking a better life.”

Example: Rubio loves to tweet from the Bible, which repeatedly calls for welcoming the stranger. But when fascist Florida governor Ron DeSantis used migrant children and adults as human props, Rubio defended him, slamming a lawsuit launched by migrants and falsely claiming that they “came into this country illegally,” were “violating our laws,” and “didn’t enter the country the proper way.” But going to the border and asking for asylum is how the asylum system works, and he knows that. The ad:

“Floridians need to know when their elected politicians are failing them, and Marco Rubio has failed the people of Florida,” said UWDA political director Michelle Ming. Rubio has a history of missing critical votes, “and couldn’t bother to show up to vote on critical disaster relief funds that would have helped millions of Floridians recover from a natural disaster,” Ming continued.

“Rubio has also turned his back on immigrants for far too long, attacking those seeking a better life, and betraying DACA recipients in their fight for a pathway to citizenship.” From the halls of Congress to the sidewalk outside his home, undocumented people and their allies have pushed Rubio to be a champion of immigration. Demings has voted in support of numerous pieces of legislation to put undocumented people onto a path to legalization, including the Dream and Promise Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. Rubio, meanwhile, has thrown cold water on legalization efforts.

“We need leaders who will stand with immigrants, defend them from hostile attacks, and embrace all that they bring and provide for their communities,” Ming continued. “Marco Rubio has turned his back on Floridians for far too long, it is time to have representation that cares about the people of Florida.”

