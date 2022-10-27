GOP candidate says reporting on her 6-minute+ COVID/BLM conspiracy theory makes you fake news

From there, Dixon proceeds to say that Democrats have controlled public education in order to slowly re-educate the public into not knowing their history. (Shhhhh, don't bring up the conservatives currently banning books!) She’s got so much more real estate to cover and so many logic holes and factual fabrications to spew. “So when you say, ‘wow, I never learned about Black Wall Street or the massacre in Tulsa or Juneteenth,’ which we can be angry about because the president planned a rally that day, but you never knew what it was until he did that. Why? Why didn't you know? Because you never learned in school. Because Democrats don't want you to know.”

Thumbs up!

Are you following? The reason that Americans don’t know as much Black American history, and more specifically, American history where white Americans murdered and oppressed Black Americans, is because of Democrats. In fact, the reason you now know about things like the Tulsa Massacre, where hundreds of Black people lost their lives and thousands were displaced, is because Donald Trump tried to hold one of his mostly white-only rallies in Tulsa on Juneteenth. Dixon can’t be bothered to even get the specifics of that right. But potato, potato!

No worries, the history Democrats don’t want you to know is that “white people freed the slaves. White Republicans who get this, worked with

Black Republicans. Yes, there were Black Republicans in government way back then. But you are doing such a great job of hating yourself for them. They don't want you to know that history. The true history. They fed you your white guilt slowly for years.” I put that in verbatim so you can see the leaps, the turns, the twists of Tudoramus. She goes on to the election of President Barack Obama. This was when Democrats told you America that Obama “was going to bring hope and change to the country and unify everyone.”

But what happened? Well, there was that birth certificate thing and the racism and the rise of the Tea Party. Nope! According to Ms. Dixon, “he [the president] and Michelle [Obama] told you how badly you treated Black people your whole lives and you hated yourself just like they wanted. The Republican Party was labeled as the party of hate by the media arm of those who wanted power so badly. Those who believed they could mentally destroy the voters and fundamentally change the United States.”

There’s still like 4 minutes to go. “Then they were handed a gift in the form of a virus.”

Whoa! So she skipped through the four years of Trump and his solving the world’s problems? Oh well. “How much of your life could they take from you if you were scared enough? And the answer is nearly all of it. People hid in their homes. They were forced to close their businesses and their children were pulled out of their government-run indoctrination centers.” She literally says “government-run indoctrination centers.” She means schools, which, again, Republicans are actively attempting to privatize while banning books and tormenting LGBTQ youth and staff.

But what happened to the Black protest thing in the beginning? Tudor says, “And when you beg to open the country, you were called selfish murderers and elitist. Then enter George Floyd. The entire country mourned what happened to George Floyd. The parties were united.” Yeah, super united.

“That was a tragedy. But opportunity awaits. That final spoonful of white guilt was warm, then ready for those serving. And young white women were especially begging for their last dose, changing their profile pictures, admonishing anyone who asked, ‘Does my life matter?’”

Going to take a breath here since this is a relentless piece with dense, labyrinthian logic that would make Jorge Luis Borges blush. She goes from there into the general anti-Black Lives Matter talking points—that white people felt guilty, and that’s the lesson Democrats were attempting to create [SPOILER ALERT: It wasn’t]. She proceeds to bring up a tweet from Shaun King (who Tudor claims is “the leader of the Black Lives movement”), where he calls for pulling down anglo-renditions of Jesus the Christ because they represent a white supremacist religious institution (the point being that Jesus was unlikely a WASP, as he has been traditionally depicted since around the third-century CE).

How does Dixon understand that sentiment? “Jesus is now a white supremacist.” Nope. Oh well. After saying that both Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are trying to appease the left while also making the “woke left happy,” Dixon finishes it all off by reminding her audience that no good modern white supremacist’s conspiracy theory works unless it is biblically eschatological in nature.

“Christians, I tell you, don't stand in silence. It does not matter what the color of the skin is of a statue depicting the Son of God, God himself as man with us. This is another test, folks. Will the woke mob consume Christians, too? Or will we say, ‘No, those of us who honor the one true God are not white supremacists.’” “In fact, Christians make up nearly one-third of the world's population, and those folks simply are not all white. The depictions of Jesus across the country do not and have never represented hate but love. I implore you to not take that final spoonful of white guilt because you simply did not do anything wrong. There are just bad people out there who want to take your rights away because you've given them opportunity.”

You can watch some of it here. I warn you, it is time you will never get back, and I am less intelligent having watched it. Remarkable.

Remember, if you’re in Michigan, vote Yes on Prop 2.

