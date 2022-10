Republicans insist leftists are making kids believe they're cats because the reality is much darker

As for some bigger-picture context, Johnson is not the first conservative to use this conspiracy theory as anti-trans fuel. For example, QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has waxed hysterical about the same thing, as has state Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Nebraska. As has Colorado’s Lauren Boebert. As has Minnesota’s Scott Jensen. Oh, and Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance has repeated it. Big social media players including the infamous Libs of TikTok and Joe Rogan have also pushed the dangerous narrative.

But in Johnson’s case, a caller who reached out during a virtual town hall event alleged his niece told him that her school provided litter boxes for students who identified as cats. Johnson told the caller he was “well aware” of this issue. He claimed that during the (ongoing) COVID-19 pandemic, parents have become more aware of the “indoctrination” by “radical leftists” within public education.

Johnson said he listened to a “radio show” in which England’s National Health Service declared that being trans is simply a “phase” for children and that we shouldn’t “accommodate” it. Johnson, of course, continued with anti-trans rhetoric by saying trans youth shouldn’t have access to gender-affirming health care. He also blamed teachers for “pushing this stuff” on students.

Here is that audio clip.

x NEW: During a tele-town hall, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) told a caller he was “aware” of litter boxes in schools, that teachers push “transgenderism” on students and schools should “not accommodate the phase” trans kids are going through (all are false). https://t.co/8uphkfCuwN pic.twitter.com/5DAT9rZbkh — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) October 26, 2022

The real reason there might be cat litter in public schools? In case students need to use the bathroom or get sick during a school shooting or lockdown drill. As NBC News went into while debunking this bizarre conspiracy theory, some schools do have litter and buckets ready to go in the event of an emergency … and all too often here in the United States, that emergency is related to gun violence, including in our schools. According to NBC News, one school district that has an emergency supply of litter also has maps of the school, candy for diabetics, and first aid supplies. Sadly, it makes a lot of sense.

It also makes sense that Republicans are latching on to this hateful urban legend just in time for the midterm elections. Conservatives hope, at the end of the day, that they can distract their voters from the real issues. Instead of talking about their failures to lead amid COVID-19, for example, they’re happy to raise hysteria about drag queens reading to kids. Instead of talking about police brutality, they’ll yell about antifa. Instead of talking about gun violence n schools, they’ll find a way to blame trans folks for simply existing. It’s a mess, but it’s a familiar one.

Republicans are nothing if not consistent in their hate, but we’ve got to make sure we’re just as consistent when it comes to getting to the polls.

Donald Trump and his MAGA allies came close to overthrowing our democracy on January 6, and they will try again if they win in 2022. The best thing you can do is to help get out the Democratic vote for the midterms, and we need everyone to do what they can. Click here to find all the volunteer opportunities available.