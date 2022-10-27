Amazon reminds drivers not to be 'surprised by our four-legged customers' after fatal mauling

On Monday, an Amazon delivery driver was found dead in a Missouri yard with two aggressive dogs in it and injuries consistent with an animal attack. “We can tell by looking at the victim's body he had a ton of trauma that would be consistent with canine bites all over his body,” Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers told People, though the cause of death was not officially established. The sheriff shot and killed the dogs, a German shepherd and a mastiff, after they became aggressive with a deputy.

This is horrible. Amazon’s response is not making it any better.

”We want to help ensure you aren’t surprised by our four-legged customers when on route, so be sure to check the Amazon Delivery App for the paw print icon in the ‘Delivery Notes’ indicating you should ‘be aware of a dog at this stop,’” reads a message that went to delivery drivers on Wednesday, Jason Koebler reports at Motherboard. “If we know Fido is nearby, we’ll add the paw print to give you a heads up. As always, contact the customer to help you with a pet, or ‘Driver Support’ in the Delivery App if you can’t reach the customer.”

In the wake of an apparently fatal mauling, “surprised” is the verb they went with? “Our four-legged customers”? “Fido”? It doesn’t sound like Amazon is responding with the seriousness this situation deserves, or with a strong commitment to protecting its workers going forward.

