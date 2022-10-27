Texas couple stunned during their morning walk by ‘Great Sale of Negroes’ flyer posted on tree

The Phillipses told Click2Houston they were on lap four of their regular walk around Sunnyside Park when Lante says he glanced over and saw the word “Negroes.”

The flyer, nailed to a tree, read “Great Sale of Negroes” and was dated Nov. 11, 1855. Underneath, it listed “one buck” and 2 “wenches” with given names and ages, and described them as “excellent cooks” or “servants.”

Racist flyer posted in a Houston, Texas neighborhood park.

“I was floored, actually. I did see that it was dated 1855. Someone definitely did their history. … Oh my God, will the tree be on fire tomorrow? Like what’s next?” The couple notified park services, and the flyer was removed.

Travis McGee, who is a civic leader in the Sunnyside Garden/Bayou neighborhood, told Click2Houston, “We want them to know that those days been over, and this not no plantation. This is our home. This is our community. That’s how we treat it, and that’s how they’re gonna treat it.”

Tracy Stephens, president of the Sunnyside Civic Club, explained, “Back in April this year, we had a contractor come out and inspected the whole park area to put up surveillance cameras and give city councilmembers the price and stuff.”

District D Councilmember Carolyn Evans-Shabazz says she was appalled but noted that “There are 382 parks in the city, and adding cameras isn’t as easy as it may sound… It’s just not in the budget because it’s not just installing cameras—you have to maintain them, and then they have to be monitored.”

After culling data from over three dozen U.S. police departments, Voice of America reports a “double-digit spike in hate crimes” in 2021, with an ongoing rise in 2022. Most of those targeted have been Asian and Jewish Americans.

Brian Levin, executive director of Voice of America, said the uptick in crime was seen mainly in the first quarter of 2022, but he voiced concern when looking ahead to the fall and winter.

“Historically, in midterm election years, hate crimes almost always peak or come close to peaking much later in the year—often in September and October, with the first quarter usually significantly lower than the rest of the year,” Levin said. “This suggests a turbulent year-end 2022 may be ahead.”

And for all of their blustery and incessant talk about crime in the country, one thing we never hear from the Republicans about is hate crimes. And even after all the attacks and threats the three men named below have hurled against Black, Jewish, and Asian Americans, the GOP still has not backed down from this totally egregious tweet. This says it all.

x Kanye. Elon. Trump. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 7, 2022

