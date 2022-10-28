Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Less than two weeks to go, and some things won't change

x Dow soars more than 400 points as traders cheer stronger-than-forecast U.S. economic growth data https://t.co/vbZe0RVJpf — CNBC (@CNBC) October 27, 2022

Maggie Astor/The New York Times:

How People With Disabilities Saw Fetterman’s Debate Performance One in four Americans has a disability, but disabled politicians are rarely on the national debate stage. That made John Fetterman’s appearance a powerful moment, but public reactions were painful. “To see how quick people were to say, ‘He shouldn’t have been on that stage tonight,’ ‘I don’t think he can do this’ — it’s yet another reminder of how the world views disabled people,” said Maria Town, president of the American Association of People with Disabilities. “It really does show me how much we use speech to perceive competence and confidence, and we really shouldn’t.” The debate was powerful, and the punditry painful, for Ms. Town, who has cerebral palsy and recalled falling onstage in front of elected officials and her boss. She said she could imagine the anxiety Mr. Fetterman might have felt about his disability being on public display.

Will Bunch/Philadelphia Inquirer:

Why St. Louis hero teacher Jean Kuczka did what 376 Uvalde cops couldn’t The contrast between St. Louis and Uvalde is glaring. This week, another disaffected male teenager got his hands on a high-powered AR-15-style assault weapon and 600 rounds of ammo. He then shot up his former school — this time, a high school in St. Louis. The armed 19-year-old who entered Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Monday morning — despite locked doors and metal detectors — killed a 15-year-old student and an adult. It could have been much worse. That is partly because the police response was much better than it was in Uvalde. Around 14 minutes passed from the first 911 call to the moment when officers killed the teen shooter in a gunfight. But during those agonizing moments in between, the killer’s rampage was likely slowed by the actions of a 61-year-old grandmother in glasses who did something that scores of young male cops at Uvalde with guns and body armor did not. Jean Kuczka, a health and physical education teacher, confronted the St. Louis gunman and sacrificed her own life in a confrontation that likely bought time for her students to scurry out of harm’s way. She didn’t pause to think about “what’s the safest way to do this?” or slowly ponder the situation with some “bro.” She acted. Kuczka was a schoolteacher who gave everything for her kids — in life and in death.

GPB (PBS/NPR):

Georgia's early voting turnout so far is Blacker, older than recent general elections According to an analysis of absentee data from the secretary of state's office, turnout is nearly 60% higher than the same point in time in the 2018 general election, thanks in part to record voter interest and the increasing shift in voters utilizing the state's three-week early voting period. Looking at the demographics of Georgia's voters so far, the electorate is older and Blacker than this time in previous elections, as tightly contested races for U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide offices is driving voter enthusiasm.

x Harvard Youth poll:



PRRI:

Challenges in Moving Toward a More Inclusive Democracy: Findings from the 2022 American Values Survey White Americans are divided — 51% say the country has changed for the worse since the 1950s — but whites without a college degree are more likely than college graduates to agree (57% vs. 42%). Nearly half of Black Americans (48%) say things have changed for the worse since the 1950s, as do 44% of Hispanic Americans and 41% of multiracial Americans and those of another race.

Philip Bump/Washington Post:

Race, immigration — and the right-wing backlash they trigger On Thursday, PRRI released its annual American Values Survey (AVS), asking questions that get at the heart of that political impulse. What it shows is that race, immigration and right-wing politics continue to overlap — and overlap in, at times, alarming ways. ... The AVS also asked a question that gets directly to the point made above. Nearly half of respondents think that American culture and way of life has mostly changed for the worse since the 1950s — including, surprisingly, nearly half of Blacks. But notice the partisan gap: Two-thirds of Republicans think this is true, more than twice the percentage of Democrats. ... the country was on the right track: Have things gotten so bad that “true American patriots may have to resort to violence”? The vast majority of Americans say no. But more than a quarter of Republicans say they completely or mostly agree with that sentiment.

Lynsey Hanley/The New York Times:

How Does Britain’s Conservative Government End? Maybe With a Labour Rout. Mr. Starmer has reason for confidence. In a YouGov poll from Oct. 20, before Mr. Sunak was installed, 63 percent of respondents thought that a general election should be called once a leader had been chosen. And another, also from last week, suggested that if a general election were held now, Labour would take 56 percent of the vote, enough to give it an enormous majority. There are many other examples. But if the party seems now to have the advantage, it’s taken a long time to get here. Recent Labour history has been characterized by about as much political volatility as that of the governing party. From 2015 until 2020, Labour was led by Jeremy Corbyn, a veteran of the party’s left wing, whose social democratic platform was never taken remotely seriously by the British press, even when the party had a strong showing in the 2017 election. Then in the 2019 election, Labour was routed by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his facile “oven-ready” Brexit deal; Mr. Corbyn got the blame. After that election, Mr. Corbyn’s net favorability ratings were minus 50. Labour needed a leader who, quite simply, looked more plausible. To its members, charged with choosing Mr. Corbyn’s successor, Sir Keir Starmer looked like that man.