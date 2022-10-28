Live updates: This was an assassination attempt on Nancy Pelosi

News — Paul Pelosi suffered a skull fracture and serious injuries to his arms and hands. His doctors expect a full recovery, per Pelosi’s spox. pic.twitter.com/7nRvhdKJKF— Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 28, 2022
Harrowing details of Paul Pelosi surreptitiously calling 911 and leaving the line open so operator could hear the conversation he was having with the attacker.
CNN's John Miller has details from the 911 call made by Paul Pelosi, husband to Nancy Pelosi when an intruder broke into the couple's home. According to a source, the intruder looked for the House Speaker when he attacked Paul with a hammer. https://t.co/z0THp990w0— CNN (@CNN) October 28, 2022
Meanwhile, the RNC chairwoman led a raucous cheer against Nancy Pelosi today. These people are completely incapable of civility or kindness toward their fellow Americans, even as Speaker Pelosi’s husband, Paul, is undergoing brain surgery.
“Are you ready to fire Nancy Pelosi?”— RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel in business-as-usual mode this afternoon despite the assassination attempt against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/12hAYKmfql— The Recount (@therecount) October 28, 2022
Fox News is upset that President Biden doesn’t announce the other thousands of hammer attacks.
Fox attacks the White House for condemning the attack against Paul Pelosi and not every other hammer attack. pic.twitter.com/FatTi3orLV— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 28, 2022
BREAKING: Suspect who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer "posted links on his Facebook page to multiple videos produced by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell falsely alleging that the 2020 election was stolen"https://t.co/5SDK69f6LS— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 28, 2022
.@nbcbayarea reports Paul Pelosi is now undergoing brain surgery: https://t.co/U5jsljoSWx— Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) October 28, 2022
They cannot stop being vile:
While speaking at a rally with 7th District GOP candidate Yesli Vega this afternoon, Gov. Youngkin condemned this attack by saying: "There's no room for violence anywhere, but we're gonna send her(Nany Pelosi) back to be with him in California." https://t.co/XpkKYl1x4J— Sarah Rankin (@sarah_rankin) October 28, 2022
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins says her office is working closely with police and “will proceed with the appropriate charges.”
Scott says they cannot take questions and will update when they have more information.
San Francisco Police Chief William Scott sketches out the details: Police were dispatched at 2:27 AM and found the suspect in the act of assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer—initially both men had hands on the hammer but the suspect wrenched it away and continued assaulting Pelosi. The suspect is 42-year-old David Depape. He will be charged with multiple felonies after medical treatment.
If CNN’s report that the attacker yelled “Where is Nancy?” is accurate, this was an assassination attempt on the official second in line to succeed the president.
The United States Capitol Police, FBI, and San Francisco police are carrying out a joint investigation of the attack. The San Francisco police chief will speak to the media at some point.
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is in the hospital after “an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted” him early Friday morning, spokesman Drew Hammill said in a press release. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Pelosi’s assailant is in custody. The motivation for the attack is not yet known but is under investigation. The speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.
