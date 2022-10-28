Live updates: This was an assassination attempt on Nancy Pelosi

Paul and Nancy Pelosi

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is in the hospital after “an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted” him early Friday morning, spokesman Drew Hammill said in a press release. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Pelosi’s assailant is in custody. The motivation for the attack is not yet known but is under investigation. The speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.