Coalition urges Biden admin to act on immediate relief after TPS lawsuit negotiations collapse

“The need for resolution is urgent, as the litigated TPS designations for all six countries expire on December 31st of this year,” The Temporary Protected Status Deferred Enforced Departure Administrative Advocacy Coalition (TPS-DED AAC) said in a statement received by Daily Kos. “The administration has designated Haiti and Sudan for TPS outside of the lawsuit, but they have not done so for El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, or Nepal.”

TPS designations protect certain immigrants already here from being returned to civil conflict, natural disaster, and other life-threatening conditions for a period of 18 months. It also allows them to work legally in order to support themselves and their families. But under the racist policies of the previous administration, protections were terminated for the six nations in 2018, leading to the class action litigation. Ramos vs. Nielsen continued into the Biden administration, at which point parties then went into talks. But negotiations “officially collapsed” this week, legal advocates said.

The coalition said it was “deeply disappointed in the administration’s failure to come to an agreement,” and called on Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas to take “immediate action” to protect beneficiaries from El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal, as it did with Haiti and Sudan, in 2021 and 2022.

In response to the breakdown of talks, the National TPS Alliance said it was holding vigils in several cities across the nation, including at least one battleground state in the 2022 elections. President Biden, as a candidate, described the previous president’s attacks on the TPS as “politically motivated” and a “recipe for disaster.” But advocates worry that the administration’s inaction today will not only hurt many families, but also dispirit Latino and immigrant voters right before the election.

“I think we felt double betrayed because we thought … we had an ally [in the White House], and would have used his power to decide TPS holders to stay in this country after 20 years,” Nevadan Francis Garcia said in Spanish-language remarks reported by The Nevada Independent. “But he chose not to.”

Opponents of extending this relief have said that temporary protections are just that, temporary. But the reality is that it is unsafe for many to be returned. And while the U.S. House has passed legislation to permanently protect TPS holders, there’s been no action in the U.S. Senate. “Decades of gridlock on immigration reform have forced long-time residents to live according to temporary solutions,” TPS-DED AAC campaign coordinator Lora Adams said. Congress should do its job, and the Biden administration has the ability to provide immediate relief in the meantime.

“It is not only the administration’s responsibility to maintain protection for all immigrants who can not safely return home, but it is Congress’s responsibility to end the uncertainty that forces thousands of families to hinge their futures on a court decision,” Adams said.

