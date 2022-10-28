Oz's 'local political leaders' response unleashes wave of viral clips of GOP failing basic anatomy

Here’s a classic.

Mehmet Oz: Women's medical decisions should be between her, her doctor, and politicians.



Politicians:



pic.twitter.com/Iqu918Dhuf — dara faye (@darafaye) October 27, 2022

Here's Republican senate candidate for Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, explaining how he wants "women, doctors, local political leaders," to make decisions about reproductive rights and soon to have once been private medical procedures.

Here's how that might look.

x pic.twitter.com/nzs6dQbGfE — Paul Leigh 'Some Rascal on the Internet' 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@Pleightx) October 28, 2022

Whether it is GOP representatives calling abortion the same as American slavery, saying it is the same as Nazis committing genocide against Jewish people during World War II, or saying that a lot of women get abortions in order to have a “free” vacation, GOP leadership is absolutely all-in on, and in essence always has been all-in on, trying to make all abortions, without exception, illegal. They do this while also having skeletons in their closet the size of dinosaurs. Men like Republican Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, who has had to be repeatedly corrected by experts after he couldn’t stop fantasizing about murdering infants during a public hearing on reproductive health, make up the majority of the "local political leaders" the GOP wants you to share your intimate medical decisions with. And then, of course, they want you to defer to their intelligence and moral aptitude on the matter.

Then there are the “advocates,” frequently women (for optics) brought out by evangelical interest groups, funded by shadowy figures, who promote all the wild levels of immorality and disinformation you could ever imagine.

x Swalwell: It would not be an abortion if a 10 year old with her parents made the decision not to have a baby that was the result of rape?

Republican Witness: That’s not an abortion

Swalwell: Are you familiar with disinformation? pic.twitter.com/6zyO3Bq2Uv — Acyn (@Acyn) July 14, 2022

Do you remember Trump’s choice for Office of Refugee Resettlement, Scott Lloyd? He was a big anti-abortion guy. Lloyd’s classic road to self-fart-smelling righteousness came after he drove his girlfriend to have an abortion that he claims he disagreed with at the time. This led him to deny numerous immigrant teens their own bodily autonomy.

Then there is Tim Murphy, the former Republican Rep. from Pennsylvania’s district 5. The Pro-Life Caucus member had to resign after the fact that he had an affair bubbled to the surface. The affair wasn’t the biggest issue; it was that when the woman he was having the affair with thought she might be pregnant, Mr. Murphy thought she should have an abortion. Whether he did this right before or right after voting in numerous circumstances to take away Americans’ reproductive rights is not the question—he did it both before and after!

Does anyone remember Republican Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee? He was a physician! He was super anti-abortion. He is the “Christian congressman” who had affairs with various patients (plural), and was recorded lambasting one of the women he had an affair with for being ambivalent about the inconvenient pregnancy he was a party in creating. He, too, wanted her to get that abortion.

These are just a selection of the many conservatives that want to decide what you can or cannot do with your body. They want to make sure that any private decisions you may make with your doctor are run past through their anti-science lens before proceeding. But don’t worry, if you ask them to put a mask on indoors for public health safety, they’ll call you a fascist.

