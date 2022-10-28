KEY GOTV DEADLINE: It's finally time to drop all those Vote Forward letters in the mail!

This has been an excruciating election, with pundits endlessly crowing that a "red wave" will help Republicans win. It didn't matter that the Supreme Court took away our freedoms, or that Republicans are running dangerous election deniers in key races across the country.

But you were undeterred. You kept writing those letters, explaining to these casual voters that this is not the election to sit out. Way too much is at stake. Because there are more of us than there are of them, and it's simply a question of getting out the Democratic vote.

And our combined efforts are working. We saw a huge surge in youth voter registration, had some special election victories, and now several battleground states are seeing big numbers in early voting. And after 5 million Democratic-leaning voters receive Vote Forward letters in the mail this week, we can finish the election season strong and help propel Democratic victories.

After you drop your letters in the mail, what are your plans for the last 10 days of the election? Why not check out our Daily Kos GOTV page, and get plugged in with other volunteer opportunities you can tackle between now and Election Day?

Whether it’s making phone calls, sending text messages, knocking on doors, driving voters to the polls, or fighting social media disinformation, we need your help after the Vote Forward letters are in the mail.

You spent months writing these letters urging people to vote. Now, it’s time to ask them directly about their “plan” to vote—and make sure they stick with it.

The power is in your hands. Finish writing the letters you signed up to write, adopt a few more, and then drop your letters in the mailbox tomorrow.

The time to finish and send your Vote Forward letters is now. Let’s finish this election strong.

Can't volunteer? Chip in $5 to help Daily Kos recruit more volunteers to get out the Democratic vote.

Looking for even more opportunities to help get out the vote? Check out 2022 GOTV page!