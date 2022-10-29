Starbucks/Amazon combo workers file for union election, this week in the war on workers

● At the third Trader Joe’s store to vote on unionizing, the workers voted no, with 94 opposed and 66 in favor.

● Major fast food companies have formed a front group called "Save Local Restaurants" and are gathering signatures to try to overturn California’s new law that increases the fast food minimum wage and gives workers a role in setting industry standards.

● Jeff Schuhrke reports on Why Starbucks cares so much about a little pin. It’s a suicide awareness pin, by the way.

● "Work-life balance is at the center of this dispute": Alabama Westrock paper mill workers fight on, Jacob Morrison reports.

● Dining hall workers at Pomona College planned a two-day strike as the college refuses to increase their wages to a livable level.

● Victory on overtime for New York farmworkers, the Economic Policy Institute writes, with workers in line for an additional $34 to $95 per week.

● Starbucks is still refusing to bargain with its workers: