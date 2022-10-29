Connect! Unite! Act! Sorry, Republicans, you remain the ones in disarray

Georgia is the test this year

Republicans are looking to test a theory of how they can completely change elections this year in Georgia. Georgia’s new laws are being put to the test this year, laws that lower the ability of many to vote because of the time it takes to vote in general. In early voting, one couple noted it took them eight hours of standing in line to cast their ballot. That matters because, under the new law, organizations are prevented from having items like free water or snacks available to anyone line. So if you aren’t prepared to stand in line without food or drink for a day, your ability to cast a vote is certainly at risk. In this case, we are talking about early voting, not even same-day voting, which will feel more pressure.

What is good is that, despite these changes, Black Georgia voters are turning out at a higher rate than in 2018. While not at the rate of 2020, this boost from 2018 will certainly help give Democratic efforts a push coming into election day.

So, the question is, how do Republicans respond if Democratic candidates do prevail? This is where, at the state level, it starts to get tricky.

In states where the legislature is dominated by Republicans, like Kansas and Georgia, a new theory has gained immediate ground: provide the state legislature firing power over positions within the administration based on votes, and the ability to strip the governor of many powers altogether. What was fine for Brian Kemp, or would be okay for a Republican in Kansas, simply won’t be okay if a Democratic candidate is elected. A set of different rules. Georgia will be the test of what those rules will look like, both at the ballot box and in their own state legislature.

There is an opportunity here

We have to look at this year as an opportunity to send a message of what is and is not OK in our democracy. That we are a country represented by the people, for the people. Not a country represented only by corporations pushing a policy that benefits them. Not by billionaire donors dumping millions into elections. We are not a country that believes one person has one vote, and the other has hundreds.

With early voting open across America, now is the time to go out and make sure you aren’t the only one who votes, but to get your friends and your family to the polls with you and turn in every vote possible. Voting on your own simply isn’t enough. Your civic responsibility doesn’t end by saying, “Well, I voted, I’m good.” Do more. Volunteer if you can. Talk to your friends. Make a few phone calls, even if it is just to a family member. Speak out when you can and drive the message home: we need to win this year. A rancorous two years of government where Trumpers control the U.S. House, Senate, or state Houses will be a disaster for our democracy.

I watched more young people turn out in an August special election vote in Kansas than we ever imagined; unaffiliated voters who had nothing on their special election ballot except the issue of abortion. In one vote, the issue was decided—for a while—in Kansas. Now, Republicans are saying they are prepared to not honor that vote and work to come back, again and again, to press older laws on the books by overturning the state Supreme Court.

There will always be a short moment of relief, a feeling of accomplishment after an election. Democracy isn’t something that we just take our eyes off of and assume everything will be okay. It is like a garden that requires constant attention to make sure that it blossoms into something beautiful, and we can all become the stewards that make it bloom the next spring.

What are you doing to help this election season?