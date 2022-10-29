Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Feds bolster prosecutorial team investigating Mar-a-Lago documents

So you're telling me, what, that in late September there was an uptick in crime and it has been climbing since? Is that what happened? https://t.co/NnGUKSVn2H pic.twitter.com/Uy5qfqPssm

Eugene Robinson/Washington Post:

If you think you know what’s going to happen two weeks from now in the midterm elections, think again. Even the leaders of both parties are acting as though a puff of wind could tip the results. That should be a warning that the stories we’re telling ourselves about momentum, about the demise of Roe v. Wade or even about the looming threat to democracy are just that — narratives we’re using to impose order on a year that feels uncomfortably out of control.

Washington Post:

But Democrats have shown surprising strength in other races, including in red-trending Ohio. And new allegations against the Republican nominee in Georgia, Herschel Walker, could further boost Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D). In total, polling averages show at least seven Senate races within the margin of error, making the battle for the Senate a true toss-up.

Republicans this week have touted their momentum, as Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, recovering from a stroke, struggled in a high-profile debate performance in Pennsylvania, and as the Cook Political Report moved the race in Arizona between Sen. Mark Kelly (D) and Republican Blake Masters from leaning Democratic to a toss-up.

Less than two weeks before the midterm election s, the path to Senate control appears uncertain and volatile, as polls show Democrats and Republicans running neck and neck in several battleground states that hold the key to the majority.

As the race for the Senate enters its final stage, political prognosticators find themselves at a loss trying to predict what’s going to happen

By a 23-point margin, Americans support @POTUS ' plan to cancel up to $10k in student loan debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year (59% support – 36% oppose), including 4 in 5 Democrats, a majority of independents (53%), and over 1 in 3 Republicans (36%). pic.twitter.com/xVRnS4fN2Y

NBC News:

How 'mule watchers' evolved from a Truth Social meme into a ballot drop box patrol

At an Arizona ballot drop box, pro-Trump volunteers are circling, inspired at least in part by months of conspiracy-driven online discussion.

MESA, Ariz. — A black Jeep crept along Coury Avenue on Wednesday night, rolling by one of the many ballot drop boxes collecting early votes for the midterm elections.

The driver, a man who declined to give his name, said he had made a pass at the box as part of a volunteer effort to stop a certain type of voter fraud that has captivated the far right, even though there is no evidence of its actually happening. He said it was the second night in a row he had driven by the box, this time after he had just taken his two children, who remained in the back seat, out for a sushi dinner.

He said he hoped to catch someone dropping off “100 ballots or 50 ballots.” No one did.