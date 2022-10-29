Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Feds bolster prosecutorial team investigating Mar-a-Lago documents

Yes, the Nancy/Paul Pelosi story is a huge piece of news. We are waiting for the pundits to write on it.
William Saletan/Bulwark:
What It Means to Be a Republican Today
Evan McMullin’s lesson on what his former party now stands for—and what it can’t stand.
The Lee-McMullin race poses a difficult question: What exactly does the GOP stand for? Why should voters support a Republican senator against an opponent who agrees with him on policy but not on subverting democracy? If economic, moral, and foreign-policy conservatism no longer define the party, what does? What does it mean to be a Republican in 2022, beyond conspiring—or defending others who have conspired—to overturn elections when your party doesn’t win?
McMullin is discovering that there are answers to that question. And they’re ugly.
Eugene Robinson/Washington Post:
The midterms aren’t just a toss-up — they’re a mystery
If you think you know what’s going to happen two weeks from now in the midterm elections, think again. Even the leaders of both parties are acting as though a puff of wind could tip the results. That should be a warning that the stories we’re telling ourselves about momentum, about the demise of Roe v. Wade or even about the looming threat to democracy are just that — narratives we’re using to impose order on a year that feels uncomfortably out of control.
Washington Post:
Battle fr Senate control marked by volatility as midterms near
As the race for the Senate enters its final stage, political prognosticators find themselves at a loss trying to predict what’s going to happen
Less than two weeks before the midterm elections, the path to Senate control appears uncertain and volatile, as polls show Democrats and Republicans running neck and neck in several battleground states that hold the key to the majority.
Republicans this week have touted their momentum, as Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, recovering from a stroke, struggled in a high-profile debate performance in Pennsylvania, and as the Cook Political Report moved the race in Arizona between Sen. Mark Kelly (D) and Republican Blake Masters from leaning Democratic to a toss-up.
But Democrats have shown surprising strength in other races, including in red-trending Ohio. And new allegations against the Republican nominee in Georgia, Herschel Walker, could further boost Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D). In total, polling averages show at least seven Senate races within the margin of error, making the battle for the Senate a true toss-up.
NBC News:
How 'mule watchers' evolved from a Truth Social meme into a ballot drop box patrol
At an Arizona ballot drop box, pro-Trump volunteers are circling, inspired at least in part by months of conspiracy-driven online discussion.
MESA, Ariz. — A black Jeep crept along Coury Avenue on Wednesday night, rolling by one of the many ballot drop boxes collecting early votes for the midterm elections.
The driver, a man who declined to give his name, said he had made a pass at the box as part of a volunteer effort to stop a certain type of voter fraud that has captivated the far right, even though there is no evidence of its actually happening. He said it was the second night in a row he had driven by the box, this time after he had just taken his two children, who remained in the back seat, out for a sushi dinner.
He said he hoped to catch someone dropping off “100 ballots or 50 ballots.” No one did.
Peltola will win because she’s pro-fish (and also because she’s very good at this).
Sarah Longwell/Persuasion:
The New Nihilists
These midterms are proving how deep the GOP rot runs.
The crop of Republican candidates running in the midterms has taken immorality to a whole new level. Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has refused to say she’ll accept the results of her race if she loses. Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has a scandal about animal abuse related to his medical research. And Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, allegedly paid for an abortion—despite his own stated pro-life position that makes no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother. His actions also include holding a gun to his wife’s head, lying about graduating from college, lying about a career in the military and law enforcement, and lying about three secret children.
What was the response from GOP leaders and media figures? In essence: “LOL, nothing matters.”
It didn’t used to be like this. Walker’s scandal provides an interesting look at how much hypocrisy and immorality have taken hold. Before Donald Trump hijacked the Republican Party, his controversies would have drawn public recriminations from Republicans, if not calls to drop out of the race entirely. That’s exactly what happened in 2008 to Oregon congressional candidate Mike Erickson, who lost the endorsement of Oregon Right to Life—and eventually his election as well—after it came out that he had paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion.
That feels like a lifetime ago.
David Dayan/The American Prospect:
Conservative Judicial Ruling Threatens Functioning of Daily Life
The attempt to make the CFPB unconstitutional has grave consequences.
The conservative legal movement’s strategy to kneecap the administrative state continued its march yesterday, with a ruling that calls into question the operation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). While bad enough on its own terms, if ultimately successful, this ruling would lead to significant collateral damage that the gleeful destroyers of consumer protection haven’t thought through.
The case, where the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals found the funding mechanism for the CFPB unconstitutional, could throw nearly all consumer financial markets into upheaval. Separately, it could potentially toss aside every agency and federal program that is not funded through discretionary congressional appropriations—threatening senior health care, retirement security, food and drug safety, and all kinds of other actions. The unintended consequences of the ruling would drive the U.S. government into near-total paralysis.
