NYT's Bret Stephens changes mind about climate change, but his mea culpa leaves out the culpa part

For those who missed it, Bret Stephens, deputy editor of the Op-Ed pages of The New York Times, posted a sort of mea culpa on climate change today. Without the culpa.
Previously, as recently as July 4, he was still a solid climate science denier. He hates that word because, he says, as do other offended deniers, that it is an attempt to tar climate “skeptics” as equivalent to Holocaust deniers. That, like so much of what Stephens has said about climate change over the past 24 years at The Wall Street Journal and, since 2017, the Times, is malarkey.
Since his recent trip to Greenland, however, he writes that he now accepts that climate change is real. Well, hallel-effing-ujah. But you’ll notice if you read the whole piece that he still trots out denier phraseology, such as “alarmist” to describe scientists and activists whose hair is on fire about the climate crisis. (That would include my hair.) You’ll also notice that he didn’t offer an apology in the Times piece today for his decades of trashing climate scientists and activists with crapola like this excerpt from a piece in 2015: (my boldface):
Then again, it’s also appropriate, since reality-substitution is how modern liberalism conducts political business. What is the central liberal project of the 21st century, if not to persuade people that climate change represents an infinitely greater threat to human civilization than the barbarians—sorry, violent extremists—of Mosul and Molenbeek? Why overreact to a few hundred deaths today when hundreds of thousands will be dead in a century or two if we fail to act now? [...]
Here again the same dishonest pattern is at work. The semantic trick in the phrase “climate change”—allowing every climate anomaly to serve as further proof of the overall theory. The hysteria generated by an imperceptible temperature rise of 1.7 degrees Fahrenheit since 1880—as if the trend is bound to continue forever, or is not a product of natural variation, or cannot be mitigated except by drastic policy interventions. The hyping of flimsy studies—melting Himalayan glaciers; vanishing polar ice—to press the political point. The job security and air of self-importance this provides the tens of thousands of people—EPA bureaucrats, wind-turbine manufacturers, litigious climate scientists, NGO gnomes—whose livelihoods depend on a climate crisis. The belief that even if the crisis isn’t quite what it’s cracked up to be, it does us all good to be more mindful about the environment.
Not everything in Stephens’ piece today is awful, to be sure. He has some kernels mixed with the chaff. He’s definitely right about green NIMBYism. But his urging people to engage positively with those who disagree with them is rather
hypocritical belated since he failed at The Wall Street Journal to engage the scientists he was not only disagreeing with but sneering at and smearing.
Now, he’s met and interviewed a few and, apparently, read a few reports and books, and he’s changed his mind. Good. But there have been books available to read and experts to interview on the subject for decades. Not obscure either. You almost get the sense that Stephens thinks he’s suddenly “discovered” what was hidden from everyone’s view. Only hidden from those wearing blinders, pal.
And he still doesn’t really get it. Market forces alone won’t adequately address climate change, as he claims. It’s not government policies that can do it, in his view. On the contrary, the advances in solar, wind, and geothermal sourcing of electricity that have been made since the 1970s wouldn’t have happened without government policies—including grants, tax credits, subsidies, mandates, and massive amounts of funded research, development, and commercialization. Germany, to give one non-U.S. example, drove the move to renewables with its Energiewende transformation, still far from complete (and, of course, not without flaws). Other countries have done similarly. China, operating with a hybrid command economy, has, in some ways, outpaced everybody else since the beginning of the 2000s.
Right now, we need government policy to accelerate the transformation because climate changes that were not so long ago thought to be decades in the future have already begun arriving. Local policy, state policy, national policy, international policy. Time is of the essence.
Some people think we’re already at the tipping point in terms of that transformation. That may be so, to some extent, but without equitable government policy, a whole lot of people, in America and elsewhere, are going to be left out of this transformation. You know who they are. Unfettered, undirected market forces will not be their friend. The Inflation Reduction Act will be, so long as it is true to its mandate to ensure 40% of certain funding goes to underserved communities. Not that the IRA is the last word. We need to do a lot more than that, and, in arenas the act barely touches, if at all, like agriculture.
Look, I’m happy to see another stubborn foe of what’s happening with the climate move closer to reality. But acknowledging it takes us only part of the way. Even ExxonMobil and Chevron executives are publicly acknowledging climate change now, after 45 years of lying about it. But now they’re lying in public about how green they are while lobbying quietly to keep fossil fuel burning alive well into the second half of this century.
More serious and accelerated actions are what’s required. I’ll pass on an apology from Stephens if he thoroughly reexamines his views about how we address the climate change that his reexamination led him to finally! agree is real.
