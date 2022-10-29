NYT's Bret Stephens changes mind about climate change, but his mea culpa leaves out the culpa part

Bret Stephens went to Greenland and decided it really is melting.

For those who missed it, Bret Stephens, deputy editor of the Op-Ed pages of The New York Times, posted a sort of mea culpa on climate change today. Without the culpa.

Previously, as recently as July 4, he was still a solid climate science denier. He hates that word because, he says, as do other offended deniers, that it is an attempt to tar climate “skeptics” as equivalent to Holocaust deniers. That, like so much of what Stephens has said about climate change over the past 24 years at The Wall Street Journal and, since 2017, the Times, is malarkey.

Since his recent trip to Greenland, however, he writes that he now accepts that climate change is real. Well, hallel-effing-ujah. But you’ll notice if you read the whole piece that he still trots out denier phraseology, such as “alarmist” to describe scientists and activists whose hair is on fire about the climate crisis. (That would include my hair.) You’ll also notice that he didn’t offer an apology in the Times piece today for his decades of trashing climate scientists and activists with crapola like this excerpt from a piece in 2015: (my boldface):