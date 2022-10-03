Step inside the courtroom: Live updates from the Oath Keeper seditious conspiracy trial

Daily Kos is live inside the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., for the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers Elmer Stewart Rhodes, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kelly Meggs. All are accused of attempting to forcibly stop the transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021, from former President Donald Trump to now-President Joe Biden.

With jury selection finished last week, opening statements are set to begin Monday before U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta. Prosecutors said they expect their initial statement to stretch for roughly 90 minutes as they introduce jurors to the charges and the defendants. Attorneys for the defense have indicated that they expect to spend an hour making an opening statement for Rhodes alone. Co-defendants Watkins, Meggs, and Caldwell are expected to receive roughly 90 combined minutes, and Harrelson has suggested he will reserve his time to start.

