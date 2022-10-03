Step inside the courtroom: Live updates from the Oath Keeper seditious conspiracy trial

Prosecutors are still questioning FBI special agent Palian and are reviewing texts seized off Rhodes’s devices and others.
Some of those messages include those sent on the encrypted Signal app. In a group chat labeled “Old Leadership Chat,” Rhodes responded to a member who asked him on Nov. 4, 2020, “How are we drawing our battle plans? As we are now all going to be Public Enemy #1 by the tyrants.”
Rhodes provided this person—labeled in text messages as “Chris”—with a plan by the numbers. Rhodes wrote “remain calm, it ain’t over til it’s over” and “don’t give legitimacy to an illegitimate fradulent (fraud infested) system, if that system declares Biden the winner, I won’t ever recognize him as the legitimate president because of the fraud.”
Rhodes proceeded to tell the group that same day that the Oath Keepers were establishing quick reaction forces in DC as well as “each major region of the nation.”
They would need those with combat experience and law enforcement veterans.
“We will get it done,” Rhodes said.
