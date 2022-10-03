After 2 years of threats, Gaige Grosskreutz, surviving victim of Kyle Rittenhouse, wants name change

In a statement made through his lawyer, Kimberley Motley, to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Grosskreutz confirmed the petition to the outlet: "Yes, after two years of death threats from right-wing lunatics I made the difficult decision to change my name for the protection of me and my family."

"But the real story here isn't that I am seeking to change my name, but that a process that is supposed to protect and shield those in danger was undermined and sealed information was released to the right-wing media within hours of my filing," the statement continued.

"I was told that my filing was confidential. I demand that the court investigate how this was leaked to ensure that those seeking protection in the future receive the protection to which they are entitled. On Tuesday, I was denied that protection."

The Journal also reported that Grosskreutz requested an investigation by the Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court after the sealed petition was leaked to the Kenosha County Eye. According to the outlet, Clerk of Courts George Christenson said he has begun looking into the matter.

While Mathewson denied any contact or relationship with Rittenhouse, he covered the Rittenhouse trial as a freelance photographer and made headlines after yelling in the face of one of the prosecutors during the trial, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

This isn’t the first time Grosskreutz expressed fear after receiving death threats from Rittenhouse’s fans. In September 2020, he told CNN that he and his family members—including his 65-year-old grandmother—were receiving death threats from Rittenhouse’s supporters.

After Ritten house was charged with two homicide counts and the reckless injury of Grosskreutz, who testified at Rittenhouse's trial in 2021, Grosskreutz allegedly received more threats. During that trial, he told jurors he thought he was going to die when Rittenhouse pointed his rifle at him. His testimony was pivotal in the trial.