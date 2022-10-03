It looks like Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion before he decided to become 'pro-life'

The report says that the woman who made this claim to the media outlet was able to supply receipts for the abortion and the payment from Walker. The Daily Beast was also able to corroborate her story with a witness who was aware of what was happening with the woman at the time and took care of her after the procedure. Asked why she was coming forward now, she said she couldn’t deal with his perverse stance on abortion now. Walker has said that there should be no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother in any abortion law he would sign off on. The woman told the Daily Beast, “I just can’t with the hypocrisy anymore. We all deserve better.”

Here's Walker in May:

Asked Wednesday if he wanted a more total ban on abortion than the six-week prohibition passed by the Republican-controlled state legislature, Mr. Walker was unequivocal. “There’s no exception in my mind,” he told reporters after a campaign speech in Macon, Ga., at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. “Like I say, I believe in life. I believe in life.” He did not single out exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the mother specifically, but he said repeatedly that he wanted no exceptions.

The Daily Beast says Walker’s camp has called the story false, but the evidence seems pretty clear-cut.

