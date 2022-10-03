Ukraine Update: Russians in disarray, as Ukraine presses their advantage

Ukrainian armored personnel carrier advancing somewhere along the Kharkiv front

This is a bit of a potpourri update, as there’s only so many ways to say “Ukraine keeps advancing.” Note that as much as we want to see Kharkiv-style lightning advances, what we’re seeing now—10-15 kilometers per day—is the upper end of what could be reasonably hoped for. The reality is far less, as advancing forces have to, at bare minimum, clear roads and approaches of land mines. In Kharkiv, Russia was caught 100% unawares. That’s not the case in Kherson, or as Ukraine pushes into northern Luhansk, and yet the advances still come fast and furious.

x 🇺🇦 have continued to advance in the North of Kherson Oblast and have retaken control of Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, and Havrylivka.



West of Kherson city 🇺🇦 liberated the settlement of Myrolyubivka. pic.twitter.com/03j0zgugyV — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) October 4, 2022

If you want a deeper at the overall picture on the ground, my previous update offers that. This post is more about spot updates, random observations, and a place for you guys to continue the discussion.

x If you guys have not noticed (sorry if I'm Cpt Obvious), this is what the AFU seems to be doing.

They envelop a town trying to force a retreat. Every time RU retreats they loose equipment and personnel. pic.twitter.com/jkyVS6XVv2 — Def Mon (@DefMon3) October 3, 2022

I previously updated with this and said that yes, it’s “captain obvious” for this audience. But maybe it’s not so let me expand a little.

The Russian approach to taking a city is to lay waste to it with artillery, then send cannon fodder ahead in “reconnaissance by fire.” If defenses remain, sure you lose some cheap infantry, but artillery has a better idea of where those defenses remain and it opens up again. Rinse, lather, and repeat until no resistance remains. It’s somewhat effective for a country that doesn’t give a rat’s ass about the value of life, and it allowed for advances in the Donbas during that long, painful summer as we waited for Ukraine’s new Western-armed units were spun up and trained. If you wonder how Russia could indiscriminately target civilians, heck, they don’t even care about their own people.

Ukraine does it differently. They avoid direct urban warfare, cutting off a town’s supply lines until just one road out is left. This forces Russia to abandon hardened defensive positions lest they remain trapped, a la Mariupol. Thing is, armor is not the best escape vehicle—it breaks down and is slow, using up a great deal of diesel that may already be in short supply. So it’s easier to abandon the heavy stuff, steal some civilian vehicles, and hightail it out of dodge at top speed. Ukrainian artillery can target those roads, and many won’t make it out, but many do. End result, towns like Lyman are liberated with very little damage to their infrastructure. Not only does this encircle-and-starve-out approach save Ukrainian lives, but it moves the front much faster than Russia’s wasteful rinse-lather-repeat approach.

And here’s the bonus—Ukraine doesn’t even need to stick around for a town to surrender. It can leave a blocking force behind to pin down the Russian garrison as the spearhead races ahead. In the Kharkiv blitzkrieg, there were towns well in the rear of the advance that Ukraine didn’t mop up for days. There was no need, as the spearhead romped in the backfield. From many indications, this is what Ukraine appears to be doing once again as it rushes to Svatove in what used to be the Kharkiv front, but is about to become the northern Donetsk front.

There is little need for Ukraine to fight for all of those red dots. Easier to blow by them, cut them off, and wait for the eventual inevitable surrenders and replenishment of the Russian Lend-Lease military equipment program (captured abandoned Russian armor).

x 🔻 Most likely, the Russian Armed Forces will continue their systematic retreat from positions on the Oskil River to their prepared positions around Svatove, trying to inflict unacceptable losses on the enemy, whose numbers are vastly greater, with artillery fire. — Rybar in English (@rybar_en) October 3, 2022

You’ve seen me and Mark Sumner cite Rybar, the largest, best-known pro-russian military reporter/blogger on Telegram. This new account translates and posts their dispatches on Twitter, which saves me a great deal of work, and makes the reports more accessible to everyone. It’s pro-Russian, and it’s often wrong about Russian advances. But when it comes to Russian retreats, it has been pretty solid.