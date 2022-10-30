Black Music Sunday: Halloween is the the perfect time to enjoy these spooky tunes

Speaking of Halloween spooks, my all-time favorite jazz vocalese group, Lambert, Hendrix and Ross, recorded this tune with that exact name for their 1961 album High Flying, with the Ike Isaacs Trio. This was the last album Annie Ross recorded as part of the group.

Check out her spooky scat solo.

x YouTube Video

Legendary jazz great Louis Armstrong also featured spooks in this 1954 recording with Gordon Jenkins and his Orchestra. This YouTube version uses clips from Haunted House (1929), featuring Mickey Mouse.

x YouTube Video

Lyrics

The other night, about twelve o'clock

I thought I'd go downstairs just to check the lock

When I heard something in the house

I don't mean a mouse

I swear they were spooks, spooks, spooks

I know they were spooks, spooks, spooks, spooks

I couldn't move, just stood and stared

I never was so scared The first spook spoke and I heard him speak

He said, "What say I go make the back door squeak?"

Oh he would tease the cat and hound the pup

And raise our spirits up Oh lordy, them spooks, spooks, spooks

Those scary old spooks, spooks, spooks, spooks

You don't have to take my word

But I heard what I heard

Armstrong also offered up Halloween scary stuff in his performance in the 1936 film Pennies from Heaven.

Ayun Halliday wrote about it at Open Culture:

Pennies From Heaven was Armstrong’s first major screen appearance. At the insistence of star Bing Crosby, his turn as a mathematically-challenged bandleader snagged him a main title credit, a first for an African-American actor appearing opposite whites. The role itself is not a pillar of race advancement, but Ricky Riccardi, the Armstrong House’s Archivist notes that Armstrong remained fond of the work, reenacting an entire scene from memory when he and Crosby appeared as guests on the David Frost Show in 1971.

The orchestral stings and lighting really set the stage for Armstrong’s lead-in.

x YouTube Video

Fast-forwarding in time, let’s dive right into some spell-casting sounds from New Orleans’ Neville Brothers. NOLA has had a Voodoo Festival at Halloween time for a number of years—and though it isn’t happening this year, we can still listen to some spellbinding music.

At the top of my list is The Neville Brothers “Voodoo,” performed live here at Tipitina’s back in 1991.

x YouTube Video

Lyrics

Oh, you must a put Voodoo on me

Oh, you must a cast a spell

The way I'm loving you girl

Ain't no tongue can tell

Oh you must a been burning candles

Oh to make a love so strong

You must a sprinkled dust all around my bed

You must a had a black cat bone

Just at a glance

You know you put me in a trance

Oh, when I look into your eyes

Girl you have me hypnotized

Oh, you must a put Voodoo on me

Oh, you must a cast a spell

Speaking of black cat bones, Texas blues master Albert Collins, who joined the ancestors in 1993, sang about some mighty potent hoodoo magic, described here on the KUNC radio blog:

The magic bone is believed to bring good fortune, vex one’s enemies, and ward off evil for the possessor. Often the bone will be carried in a Mojo bag; a magical charm also known as a Mojo Hand or Gris-Gris bag. But you can’t use just any bone, a Hoodoo practitioner or Mojo bag maker will use their own secret method of divining which bone has the power. [...] Hoodoo is a distinctly American folk magic that developed from a wide variety of sources, traditions, practices and religions including African, Christian, Native American and European. Though the names are similar and certain ideas exist in each, Hoodoo should not be confused with Voodoo. Voodoo is more of a religion with a theology while Hoodoo is more of an art for influencing fortune, both for good and bad. [...] When Albert Collins says he believes his “…woman has a black cat bone” it’s because she has put a sort of hex on him.

And here Collins says it, in Austin, also in 1991.

x YouTube Video

You may not have a black cat bone or a mojo bag, but I’m curious about your Halloween traditions!. Join me in the comments to discuss, and hear even more Halloween music magic.

Trick or Treat!