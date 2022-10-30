Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Political violence, anti-Semitism, and trouble with the snap 2.0

We start today Dennis Aftergut and Jeffrey Abramson writing for The San Francisco Chronicle about the apparent assassination attempt on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that resulted in her husband, Paul, sustaining head injuries.

Friday’s violent home invasion and hammer attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband, Paul, tell us how generalized political violence has now become. The capacity of conspiracy theories to go viral has exponentially expanded political evildoers’ reach, and its ability to ensnare in misbelief and violent action the frightened, the gullible, and those with a desperate need to belong.

To preserve our freedom and the democracy that protects it will take courage and speaking up by all of us who care, especially Republican elected officials who have shamefully hesitated to separate themselves from Donald Trump and his Big Lie. Americans everywhere, especially in battleground states, will need to vote and act against election denialism and the conspiracy to overturn our constitutional republic. [...]

There is nothing isolated about the internet-related, violent attack on the Pelosi’s (sic). It is reminiscent of 2016’s “Pizza-gate” where a crazed gunman attacked a pizzeria believing a madcap internet narrative that Hillary Clinton and Democratic elites were running a child sex-trafficking ring out of a Washington pizzeria.