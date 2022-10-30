'People behind me fell like dominoes': Americans among at least 153 people killed in Seoul surge

Officials still working to identify the victims had identified 141 of them by Sunday afternoon, but in the immediate briefings officials held, they offered no insight into how such a tragedy could happen, The New York Times reported. Witnesses reported "almost no crowd control and scant police presence" in the hours before the disaster, which government officials attempted to address with the explanation that political rallies in other locations throughout the city had detracted police attention.

“By the time we entered the alley at 8 p.m., there were already so many people we could hardly take a step forward,” Kim Seo-jeong told The New York Times. “We gave up an hour later and tried to turn around to go home, but we could not move in the other direction either. There were people pushing from behind us. There were people in front of us pushing down the hill to go in the other direction.”

Kim said when a group of men started chanting “Push! Push!” a person in front of her slipped and fell, knocking her down also.

“People behind me fell like dominoes,” Kim told the Times. “There were people beneath me and people falling on top of me. I could hardly breathe. We shouted and screamed for help, but the music was so loud in the alley our shouts were drowned.”

Kim said she and a friend survived when others pulled them into a tavern and they made their way into an alley. Kim said she only saw a few police officers trying unsuccessfully to control the crowd.

“The government should have sent more police to control the crowd," she told the Times. "There was a Halloween crowd in Itaewon last year despite the pandemic. The government should have anticipated a much bigger crowd this year, because most of the pandemic restrictions are gone.”

Oh Se-hoon, Seoul's mayor, was working in Europe when news of the tragedy cut his trip short. He said a memorial altar would be arranged at the Seoul Plaza on Monday to allow residents to pay their respects to the scores of victims. “Most of the casualties are young people like our sons and daughters, which makes it even sadder,” the mayor said in remarks The Guardian covered.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday declared a period of national mourning through November 5. "This is truly tragic," he said in a statement Reuters obtained. "A tragedy and disaster that should not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul last night."

President Joe Biden issued this statement on Sunday with his wife Jill Biden:

“Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul. We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured. The Alliance between our two countries has never been more vibrant or more vital – and the ties between our people are stronger than ever. The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time.”

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul also released a statement, confirming the deaths of the U.S. citizens. “Our staff in Seoul and colleagues in the United States are working tirelessly to provide consular assistance to the victims of last night’s incident and their families,” officials wrote in the statement. “The Embassy is working closely with local authorities and other partner organizations to assist U.S. citizens affected.”

U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Philip Goldberg said in a statement he is “deeply saddened.” He said the Americans killed were celebrating alongside Korean friends, just as others from around the world were doing.

"Halloween isn’t a holiday traditionally celebrated in South Korea,” New York Times reporter Victoria Kim wrote, ”but as Seoul has grown more cosmopolitan in recent years and with an increasing number of South Koreans returning after years abroad, it has become a more popular occasion, one in which the city’s emerging diversity is on full display.”

Kim added: “The celebrations have always centered around Itaewon, a neighborhood closely associated with the city’s foreigners and American culture because of the proximity to the U.S. military base, even after its recent relocation."

Warning: Footage of the tragedy and life-saving efforts in this video may be triggering for viewers: