Ukraine update: The insufferable fate of being a Russian soldier

Any time you start a rousing inspirational speech with “Dear recruits, you aren’t cannon fodder,” you know things are only going to go downhill from there.

x State representative speaks in front of a group of partially mobilized soldiers minutes before they are sent to Ukraine.



“Dear recruits, you aren’t cannon fodder, you are trained soldiers”.



Some of the soldiers start crying and screaming:



“we are cannon fodder!” pic.twitter.com/RPm3gcEEnO — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 28, 2022

The anguished cries of the father who is leaving behind two young children at home are heartbreaking, but they are sheeps to slaughter, lacking even a smidge of the courage shown by Iranian school girls. And they must smile as they are shipped off to die.

This article, 12 Reasons why Russia Sucks (written before the war), is a fantastic read, and really explains this bizarre Russian national passivity:

Throughout history, Russians had a very special relationship with people who wield power. Tzars and emperors were referred to as “The Lord’s Anointed”, the one who reigns by the divine right, and their power was believed to be sacred. Much like in ancient Egypt, except for the fact that it was happening 4500 years later. When the Soviets were formed, this sacred monarchy was replaced by the religious communist cult — instead of the Lord’s Anointed ones we got the Bearers of the Great Lenin and Marx Ideology — a change of decorations, but not the idea behind it. As a result of this unhealthy relationship with the government, the regular Russian person is born with a rare genetic malfunction: an inborn submission to any authority — a president, a senator, a mayor, a cop, a boss, a landlord, you name it. Most importantly, to G-men [...] In Russia, the “government” is thought to be a separate, almost miraculous entity, something entirely different from the people. Ordinary citizens do not consider themselves as a part of the country, only as expendables.

That man knows he very likely won’t see his kids again and they'll have to grow up with a father, but he also lets himself be swept away as an expendable. Best-case scenario, he surrenders before an artillery shell ends his life. Worst case? This story will attest to that, “Written off in advance: How an untrained and unarmed ‘platoon’ of new conscripts from Moscow was decimated near Svatove.”

The story follows 30 men from the Moscow region who are conscripted on September 23-25, who then publish several videos about their sorry plight. By the time their first video was published on October 17, there were only 13 left.

In one of the two videos they made, the soldiers explained that they were barely armed. They had machine guns, but no hand grenades, and no rounds for the RPG launcher. One of the machine guns was broken. Soon the company commander ordered the platoon to “meet the enemy column.” The soldiers objected that they’d never fired an RPG, to which the commander replied: “Why don’t I send you ahead to the first line, and you’ll warm up your weapons right there.”

These hapless conscripts ended up sneaking back to Belgorod, where they lodged their very formal complaints with the Attorney General, and one of them seemed very sure that the authorities were diligently investigating how untrained conscripts had been sent to the front lines with broken weapons. Then they were shipped off again, and the journalist writes, “since then, his phone isn’t answering.” Still, they did better than this guy, who lasted only seven days from mobilization to his wife getting his death notice.

If you are somehow lucky to be stationed behind the front lines, you aren’t really that lucky. You end up having to dodge HIMARS attacks. Reuters found a treasure trove of Russian documents at a destroyed Russian HQ in Balakliia—the first domino to fall in that dramatic Kharkiv assault that liberated over 10,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory. Like the story above, this one is excellent and you should read the whole thing.

In the weeks before their retreat, Russian forces around Balakliia, a town 90 kilometres south of Kharkiv, came under heavy bombardment from HIMARS rocket launchers, recently supplied by the United States. The precision missiles repeatedly hit command posts. A Russian officer who served in the Balakliia force for three months, described to Reuters a sense of menace hanging over the occupiers. One of his friends bled to death in early September after a Ukrainian strike on a command post in a nearby village. “It’s a game of roulette,” said the officer, who asked to be identified by his military call sign Plakat Junior 888. “You either get lucky, or you are unlucky. The strikes can land anywhere.”

The Chechen Kadyrovites got a taste of HIMARS after Ukrainian intelligence pinpointed their location based on their TikTok videos. Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov admitted to 40 killed and 100 wounded, likely half of their actual losses. This pattern has repeated itself dozens of times as Ukraine has degraded Russian command and control centers, as well as barracks, supply depot, and troop concentrations.

But say you are lucky and got yourself captured, and want to be exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners, head back to Russia, see your family again. Well, good luck. One popular Russian Telegram channel fumed at the disrespect shown to Russian POWs by Russia itself.

In general, I am extremely annoyed by the attitude towards our prisoners by us. This question is shrouded in darkness. How much, where, when? These and other hundreds of questions are sent to me by the relatives of those who are now in captivity or are listed as missing. No one can give relatives a clear answer. The units to which they were assigned do not know anything about their fate. Relatives go around in circles and stumble upon a wall of misunderstanding, indifference and banal replies. During the Great Patriotic War, Stalin did not recognize the status of prisoners of war of Soviet soldiers, and those who surrendered were immediately considered traitors. Therefore, the Red Cross helped all prisoners of war, except for the Soviet ones. But at least there was the political will of one person who took responsibility for this, and at least it was honest. And there were never exchanges of prisoners between the USSR and Nazi Germany. Every soldier on the battlefield understood that if he surrendered, then no one would change him, and in captivity, not human conditions await him. The question of prisoners remains open. Andagain we are talking about the fact that SOMETHING IS NECESSARY.

Lovely people, those. But hey, what if Ukraine cares enough about Russian POWs to connect them to their families? Well, we have multiple videos showing indifferent or hostile Russian relatives, like this one who is more concerned about her son’s iPhone than his own health and situation.

x Russian mom worries about her captured son's IPhone 13 much more than about her son.



Well, it's not surprising, actually. They still owe payments for the phone, and they got their (now captured) child for free. pic.twitter.com/hfgwXq1kgp — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 15, 2022

Heck, many women are excited their apparently useless men are being herded off to die.

x “He drinks too much, there is no job, he will die anyway, but then he will earn money and the family will have benefits,” the logic of Russian women who send their husbands to Ukraine for slaughter



📷mobilizaciya_russia#curb#graveyard https://t.co/DIJh2ZFKl4 pic.twitter.com/CWF9WjpOP7 — Lew Anno Yieretz Israel (@anno1540) October 20, 2022

And if their drunk, useless, jobless son or husband somehow makes it back, he might actually return with a washing machine. That’s some small consolation!

Being captured really seems like a best-case scenario. Sitting in Ukrainian captivity, they no longer have to worry about forced gay prostitution and other horrific hazing.

x Typical story. Conscript Ilya was forced into prostitution on his second month of service. He got a letter from his gf and didn't give it to sergeant to read. Angry sergeant told Ilya won't need girls anymore. That evening he was gang raped. Later, they would sell him to clients pic.twitter.com/1gZQLkqPdN — Kamil Galeev (@kamilkazani) March 21, 2022

Given that Russia is one of the most homophobic societies in the world, how do we square the homophobia with the above?

x A former #Russian military official explains that in the Army there is male-male sexual contact, but it is non-consensual, a "tradition of punitive sex", thus it is okay, unlike "literal faggotry ... in the degenerate West".



Excuse me, the Russian Army does have its standards. pic.twitter.com/g1GhsPWlbJ — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) October 26, 2022

Given all that, is it any wonder all Russian soldiers are a hot, drunk mess?

x Photos of the driver and the wall after the incident. 2/https://t.co/ewaiTuBCCE pic.twitter.com/xr30a9VNSk — Rob Lee (@RALee85) October 22, 2020

More drunken Russian soldiers:

x A Russian man filmed a mobilized soldier on a street. "Wow, he's so drunk! Hey, are you on a vacation? Yeah, our army is strong!" pic.twitter.com/SNvkc9KLSj — Viktor Kovalenko (@MrKovalenko) October 21, 2022

More drunk Russian soldiers here, here, and here. Being put in a cage for public mockery looks like getting off easy, all things considered:

x The Russian Army has set up a nice cage in their mobilization centre in Kazan.



They keep drunken reservists there in front of everyone to see.



Morale among the partially mobilized is at an all-time low.



Via @TadeuszGiczan pic.twitter.com/1XFOT0xMsK — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 30, 2022

Remember, these sorry pieces of cowardly shit are the same Russian soldiers Ted Cruz and the MAGA right think are so powerful because they're not “woke.” But there are no fierce warriors here. Russia is most effective when it is delivering death via artillery shell, rocket, or suicide drone—they can manage that even drunk.

x A joke about "always drunk Russian soldiers" isn't a joke anymore. You can see how the Russian artillerymen drink alcohol right in their positions and even keep it in their vests. And in that condition they are firing at Ukrainian cities. #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/odPoVSWJU8 — Ukrainian Struggle Centre 🇺🇦 (@UA_struggle) June 15, 2022

There are many reasons Ukraine is winning its war, but the sorry way Russians treat their soldiers is a big part of it.

Bonus torture video:

x Recently mobilized Russian soldier getting some extra attention on the 'Mobik Goodbye Event'.



After that it's not scary to die.



😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EF81NJv2Xn — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) October 30, 2022

