LIVE: Follow along for Day 17 of the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

More now from Special Agent Lazarus:
Lazarus moves to stand close next to Dunn so he can see what's going on. He wants to move through the crowd without the mob following him, grabbing him or preventing him from where he needed to be.
Lazarus notices the sign to Pelosi's office is missing now.
Because they don't know that's the office, they won't want to go in there, Lazarus says. This was a good thing in the moment.
Lazarus: I see Officer Dunn engaged with rioters, in conversation or arguing. So I'm just figuring out how to get through as soon as I can get through.
Recall Lazarus is in a suit, not uniform. Rioters ask him who he is over and over. Lazarus finds his opening in the crowd and takes it. It took him multiple trips to secure staffers and Lazarus passed Dunn 3-4 times.
Lazarus describes Dunn; He had his M-4 slung low on his shoulder."The conversation was very antagonistic among rioters, people in tactical gear and Dunn,” Lazarus says.
He never heard Oath Keepers offer Dunn assistance.
“Every time I came by it was antagonistic,” Lazarus says of rioters and Oath Keepers interacting with Dunn.
