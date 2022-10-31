Here comes the gross Republican conspiracy theory about assassination attempt on Pelosi

In a Sunday CNN appearance, National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Rick Scott called the attack on Paul Pelosi “disgusting,” saying, “This violence is horrible.” Then he quickly pivoted, saying, “We had a door knocker in Florida that was attacked. I mean, this stuff has to stop.” Republicans have repeatedly insisted that the assault on a canvasser was politically motivated, but police haven't substantiated that claim.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel pointed to the attack on New York Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin, in which a drunk veteran took a swing at Zeldin with a sharp object, not knowing who Zeldin was but having been told he was “disrespecting veterans.” Zeldin was not injured. McDaniel also falsely claimed that President Joe Biden “didn’t talk about the assassination attempt against” Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. (Which was less an attempt than a plan that ended when the would-be assassin turned himself in ahead of time.) In fact, Biden did condemn that.

And Republicans like to talk as if the political violence scales sit at Paul Pelosi on the one side and the Florida canvasser, Kavanaugh, Zeldin, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (who was shot in 2017) on the other. In reality, “The same day as the Pelosi attack, a man pleaded guilty to making death threats against Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.),” Max Boot notes. “Two days earlier, three men who were motivated by right-wing, anti-lockdown hysteria after covid-19 hit were convicted of aiding a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). In August, another man died after attacking an FBI office because he was so upset about the bureau’s search of Mar-a-Lago.” That’s not mentioning the man who threatened to kill Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

But “both sides” is not the only angle Republicans are taking on the attack on Pelosi. A conspiracy theory was inevitable—it’s the Republican stock-in-trade, the reason a man showed up with a hammer and zip ties intending to attack the speaker of the House to begin with. The conspiracy theory of choice about the Pelosi attack is that it was a drunken gay tryst gone wrong, Paul Pelosi out partying while his wife was working in Washington, D.C.

That claim started spreading quickly, with new Twitter owner Elon Musk coyly hinting at it with a link to a fraudulent news source, then deleting his tweet. It wasn’t just the likes of Musk, though:

x Here is the deleted tweet from @CaptClayHiggins, a member of @HomelandGOP. pic.twitter.com/2GRdhwiOvz — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2022

Donald Trump Jr. was less direct about it, but went in the same general direction.

Matthew Gertz of Media Matters explained how this conspiracy theory would quickly be embraced by “a sizable percentage of the GOP base,” due to the right-wing media bubble and the fact that Republicans need a distraction from who the assailant really is, politically speaking:

x This is very bad for the right because those conspiracy theories are either trumpeted or excused at the highest levels of the right-wing media and GOP. They needed to come up with something else, fast. https://t.co/RZrd9t3TZl — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 30, 2022

Thanks to a few confusing details in early reports about the assault—and their own particular set of obsessions—Republicans lit on the conspiracy theory tweeted and deleted by Musk and Higgins. Hours before Higgins’ tweet, Gertz predicted:

x 15. Credible news outlets will point out that this is all nonsense. But thanks to the right-wing media bubble, their facts won’t make it to the people inclined to believe it. And so this will become the explanation for the Pelosi attack for a sizable chunk of the GOP. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 30, 2022

So those are the choices from Republicans: hand-wave it away as sad but also a simple both-sides kind of thing, or turn it into a fake story designed to cover up a supposed adulterous tryst between the 82-year-old husband of the speaker of the House and a man who, for the sake of the narrative, now has to be framed as a sex worker. Because it does not work for Republicans to have people focusing on the Jan. 6 echoes of a man equipped with zip ties and yelling, “Where is Nancy?” while attacking her husband with a hammer. While Gertz is right that the right-wing media will run with whatever it wants and the Republican base will fall for it, the rest of the media needs to be very clear that this was an assassination attempt inspired by Republican messaging. To do anything else is to enable the continued ratcheting-up of violence from Republicans.

