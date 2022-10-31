'I want to motivate others': Quinceañeras rally to urge Texans to vote this November

Victoria Silva told NBC News last week that her quince was postponed in early 2020, when her family was hit by the tragic death of her dad, then the pandemic. But she’s today wearing her beautiful, purple gown as part of the Quince to the Polls initiative. Even though she’s still too young to cast her own ballot, she said it was important “to motivate others.” Mirella Arianna also feels she’s playing an important role. She celebrated her quince this past August.

“Us getting out there and being our age, I do think that people will start to listen a little more, even though we are younger,” Arianna said in the report.

The report notes that the quinceañeras effort was sparked by a protest organized by Jolt and others in response to Texas’ discriminatory “show my your papers” law in the summer of 2017. Fifteen Latina teens in quinceañeras gowns and wearing sashes reading “No hate” and “United Families” protested outside the statehouse, where they said they would “resist by celebrating our families and our culture.”

“The quinceanera is such a pinnacle of the Latino community, especially in Texas,” Jolt Initiative founder Cristina Tzintzún Ramírez told NBC News. “That’s why it’s so powerful. It’s using all of the ways through music, dance, and our rich traditions that make up who this country is in putting that front and center in the voting process.” Tzintzún Ramírez has been a leader in firing up the youth vote, and notably challenged John Cornyn for U.S. Senate in 2020, saying in her campaign video that “[w]e have people in power that have wanted to make us feel powerless.”

x The lovely America Ferrera with the beautiful young women at Quince to the polls pic.twitter.com/xKD6G4OZ0x — Rosie Castro (@castrocountry) October 30, 2022

But Maria Belen Cervera is not powerless, and she knows this. She told NBC News that she cast her first ballot after turning 18, and convinced her mom to vote as well by taking her with her to the polls.

“We have so much to be proud of in San Antonio,” Castro said in remarks reported by Texas Public Radio. “I’m proud of the fact that you all have done us a great honor by electing both of my sons. We will always fight to make sure that you are well-represented. But that can only happen when we vote.” In her remarks, Ferrera said that the young activists at the rally “can’t even vote … And they’re standing here saying ‘Vote for us. Vote for our future.’”

Civiqs polling earlier this month revealed that Texas voters “are feeling motivated to get to the polls: 79% of respondents are very enthusiastic, and 14% somewhat enthusiastic, to vote in the general election this November.” However, right-wing governor Greg Abbott continues to have a wide lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Separate polling from last month did show O’Rourke having a commanding lead among Latino voters, particularly Latina voters. Democrats have a very real shot at ousting very corrupt attorney general Ken Paxton, who is being challenged by attorney Rochelle Garza. Polling has shown her within a few points of the very corrupt Republican.

On The Brief podcast, we speak with Way To Win’s co-founder and vice president, Jenifer Fernandez Ancona. Ancona comes in to discuss how grassroots progressive groups are spending money in the hopes of getting as many voters as possible out for the midterm elections. She also talks about which campaign advertisements are effective and which are not. One thing is for sure, though: We are living in historic times, and what that means for these midterms cannot be easily predicted—so Get Out The Vote!

