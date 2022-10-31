GOP candidates fearmonger on absentee voting while GOP party officials push voters to use it

The Arizona GOP did not deign to answer CNN’s call for comment. But the call they’re sending out to Republican voters is already setting the narrative that Democrats are plotting to steal this. “The longer you wait,” the call warns Republicans, “the more time Democrats have to build up a lead. Do not rest your vote by waiting to return their ballot.” You know what an early Democratic lead means, right? They’re cheating.
Meanwhile, the chair of the Arizona GOP, Kelli Ward (the same Kelli Ward who was a fake elector from Arizona and pleaded the Fifth on “every substantive question” from the Jan. 6 committee) has been tweeting that voting by mail is dangerous. “Security of elections far outweighs convenience,” she tweeted. In another tweet, she said “All mail in voting is a recipe for abuse, fraud, and the loss of election integrity.”
She might be the chair of the state party, but she apparently doesn’t have any idea what the state party is doing. Or the top of the Arizona GOP ticket, Kari Lake. She’s running for governor, and is doing a call for another group in which she exhorts Republicans to vote “By mail or on November 8.”
In Michigan, there are a few different calls going too, one saying “You can return your ballot in person at your local clerk’s office or return through the postal service or deliver it to a drop box.” The Republican governor candidate there, however, is campaigning on banning drop boxes and reforming mail-in voting for the purpose of “election integrity.”
As always, election integrity for Republicans is voter suppression to the rest of us. If they can’t sufficiently suppress the vote to win, well, we’ve seen what they’re willing to do.
Election Protection is going to be more critical in this election than ever. You can sign up here to ensure that voters are not unfairly turned away and can have their voices heard. There’s a role for everyone — whether it’s helping voters from home, assisting voters safely in person, or tracking online disinformation.
