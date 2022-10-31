GOP candidates fearmonger on absentee voting while GOP party officials push voters to use it

Armed "election integrity" enforcers in Arizona.

The Republican/Trump/MAGA swamp has been gearing up for the Big Lie 2022, telling voters that there’s no way this election is being conducted fairly because voter fraud (unless they win, in which case it’s perfect). So much fraud. So much fraud that it’s necessary to have armed “observers” staking out the ballot boxes that Democrats are 100% going to use to steal this election, too.

Except that early and absentee voting and using ballot boxes is a really good way to get your vote in and insured. So that’s why official Republicans are telling their voters that they really need to get those ballots in early. By mail or in drop boxes. The state GOP parties in Michigan and Arizona both are calling their voter lists to urge them to get their ballots in now, because of course Republican early voting is as American as apple pie. Democrats voting early is fraud. That’s just the GOP rule.

CNN talked to Gustavo Portela, the communications director for the Michigan GOP, who called the calls they’ve been making as their “absentee chase program,” which doesn’t sound at all as ominous as something like “souls to the polls.” That thing Democrats do to get Black church members to vote early. When Republicans do it, it’s “something the party has done for decades and will continue to do because we believe in reminding Republican voters who pulled absentee ballots they should return them and have their voices heard in the midterm elections.”