Donald Trump wants yet another favor from the Supreme Court—and this one is especially urgent

Trump really does not want anyone, much less lawmakers in Congress, to see the taxes prepared by himself and an admitted criminal, taxes based on finances that Trump's longtime auditing firm backed faaaaaar away from when they publicly announced they could no longer vouch for the numbers and were immediately dropping Trump as a client.

Trump's now asking the Supreme Court to issue an emergency order blocking the Wednesday release of the returns to Congress. He really does not want Congress looking at those papers.

Trump's request is not likely to go anywhere, so long as the Supreme Court justices not named Clarence Thomas retain their ability to feel shame. He's got no plausible argument. The Court already ruled two years ago that Congress gets to see a president's financial dealings if they feel it necessary to achieve some legislative purpose; reviewing whether the tax records of a then-sitting president surrounded by crooks and accused of a broad range of crookery were properly handled, by the crook magnet's administrative underlings, is one of many imaginable "valid" legislative explorations.

The only question at play here, then, is whether anyone on the Supreme Court feels like yanking the law around for the sake of doing Donald Trump a very specific favor, and it's not bloody likely that any justices not themselves married to pro-coup seditionists are going to risk a paper cut on Trump's behalf. But we'll have to watch, because a radical Supreme Court majority has of late been so eager to overturn restrictions on far-right behavior that they've started to simply lie, brazenly, about the facts of the cases they're supposedly deciding. Anything can happen now that even basic tenets of United States law depends on who's asking.

