Brothers who shot migrants in Texas claim they thought they were shooting animals not people

But that’s not all: The arrest affidavit also notes discrepancies in the story the brothers told police officials, a conversation the two had after the shots were fired, and how they attended a local water board meeting after.

“Did you get him?” Mark Sheppard asked Michael, according to the affidavit. Mark Sheppard allegedly changed “him” to “it” while recalling the incident to arresting officers and claimed the brothers were hunting animals and didn’t know they had fired at people.

Prior to claiming they were hunting for animals and did not stop to check whether the shots hit anything, Mark Sheppard initially told officers that he wasn’t even with his brother at the time of the shooting. He “later changed his story and admitted” he was with Michael Sheppard, the affidavit report says.

That’s not the only change in his story. After first telling officers they stopped to shoot “ducks, [Mark Sheppard] then changed it to birds and then to a javelina,” the report says.

He claimed that he saw a "black butt" through the binoculars and thought it was a javelina. He only became aware of a migrant being shot after hearing it on the radio.

The affidavit also noted that when authorities asked Michael Sheppard about the incident involving the migrants, he was reluctant to speak.

According to The Texas Tribune, the case has been referred to the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Given Michael Sheppard’s history of abuse towards migrants and the inconsistency of the stories being told to police, advocates are demanding the incident be considered a hate crime.

At least five members of Congress from Texas have called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the incident as such and to take note of potential civil rights violations.

"It's hard not to imagine that the victims were attacked in cold blood by two men who looked at the color of their skin and decided to make them targets," U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio said during a press conference, where he was joined by Reps. Sylvia Garcia and Al Green of Houston and Lloyd Doggett of Austin.

While details have not been released, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations told The Texas Tribune it would work with local and federal law enforcement to investigate all leads “concerning the shooting and will pursue state murder charges and any other potential federal crimes.”

