LIVE: Follow along for Day Two of the Oath Keepers sedition trial

The breadth and depth of the Oath Keepers network as they rallied behind Trump and mobilized forces toward Jan. 6 was unraveled after Agent Palian went over exhibits with assistant US attorney Kathryn Rakoczy.
The prosecution focused this morning on items seized from around the Nov. 14, 2020 Million MAGA March. That march has been considered a type of staging ground for action to come on Jan. 6.
Prosecutors showed jurors a receipt from Caldwell for the purchase of a $670 double barrel pistol that can be concealed to look like a cell phone—perfect for places where gun-carrying laws are strict.
There were also notes on tactical areas, lodging and lookout points found at Caldwell’s home.
A poster of Trump was also found. It featured Trump opening a button-down shirt with a t-shirt beneath that read “Make Presidents Speak Again.” All of the Oath Keepers had signed it after the meeting at Caldwell’s Virginia home.
Defense attorney Philip Linder questioned Palian after Rakoczy but not for very long.
Linder tried to cast doubt on Rhodes’s intent on the Nov. 9 GoTo meeting, telling jurors all prosecutors have is “bombastic language.”
Linder then asked the special agent if he had ever seen or heard Rhodes lie before. But this was immediately objected to by prosecutors. Judge Mehta sustained the objection and warned Linder that this was a characterization Palian simply could not make about Rhodes. That is work for the jury.
Before a recess for lunch, assistant U.S. attorney Jeffrey Nestler gave more info on the witness who opted to invoke his Fifth Amendment right instead of testifying at trial: Brian Lee.
Nestler said Lee is the proprietor of Radio Families Internet Network. Lee published videos to YouTube that captured Oath Keepers moving their way through the crowd and into the Capitol.
Nestler said Lee was none too pleased about receiving his subpoena for his testimony. When Lee showed up at the courthouse Tuesday and spoke to Nestler privately, he told him he had legal representation. When Nestler asked who that attorney might be, however, Lee wouldn’t say.
