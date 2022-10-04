With five-year offshore comment period set to close, a reminder that wind is a better bet than oil

Campaign Action
There’s a lot still up in the air in the days ahead for offshore oil and gas lease sales and development, but one thing is clear: Putting the future of offshore activities in the hands of fossil fuel companies is clearly the wrong bet. A recent Center for American Progress (CAP) report makes that abundantly clear:
“Offshore wind has proved itself to be the most efficient and cost-effective use of [Outer Continental Shelf] leasing acreage. The benefits for the domestic economy to taxpayers, and to workers and energy consumers, are unmatched by offshore wind’s crude oil and natural gas counterparts—the environmental, health, and financial costs of which are a drain on livelihoods and monetary resources. Publicly owned ocean resources should be leased in a manner that results in the greatest returns to the taxpaying public. Wind energy offers a greater return on investment for the public and increases revenue as well as social value.”
CAP’s analysis found that “the average acre from an offshore wind lease sale brings in nearly 12,500% more revenue for taxpayers than one acre of oil while providing enough electricity to drive an electric vehicle almost 65 times farther than a gasoline-powered vehicle.” The research organization also found that offshore wind lease sale bids are significantly higher than in the oil and gas sector and, in turn, generates more energy once developed and online. Offshore wind produces 40.8 megawatt-hours per acre of energy compared to just 34 megawatt-hours for natural gas.
There’s still a lot in play that could allow oil and gas development to move forward, but there are also ways to show the Biden administration that fossil fuels are the wrong move for our future. Opposing the proposed five-year offshore oil and gas leasing plan may be the first step in this battle to bring a more just transition without the country stuck being beholden to polluters.
