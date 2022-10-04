Ron Johnson still insists Jan. 6 wasn't all that bad

That’s despite the bombshell testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, that the Secret Service knew there were armed people at the rally ahead of the attack, and warned Trump. “I don’t f-ing care that they have weapons,” Trump said, per Hutchinson. “They’re not here to hurt me … Take the f-ing mags away… Let my people in, they can march to the Capitol from here.”

So, yeah, that would be an armed insurrection, even if you don’t inaccurately define “armed” as just firearms, as Johnson does. However clever he thinks he is with his flag pole quip, the insurrectionists came prepared to do bodily harm.“(C)ommon things were used as weapons, like a baseball bat, a hockey stick, a rebar, a flagpole—including the American flag—pepper spray, bear spray,” US Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell testified to the committee in July. The rioters also had knives and stun guns, stolen police riot shields, and a lot more, as detailed in this thread.

Johnson’s been repeating the lie that the insurrection was not armed and implying it was therefore not violent or no worse than Black Lives Matter protests, since a month after the attack. In February, 2021 he told conservative talk radio show host Jay Weber “This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me.”

“I mean ‘armed,’ when you hear ‘armed,’ don’t you think of firearms? Here’s the questions I would have liked to ask. How many firearms were confiscated? How many shots were fired? I’m only aware of one and I’ll defend that law enforcement officer for taking that shot. It was a tragedy, OK? But I think there was only one.”

A spokesperson responded to a media question about Johnson’s latest bullshit, arguing that Johnson was taken “completely, 100% out of context” because, before that, he said, “I condemn all violence. I condemn all riots.” Sure. But Johnson changed that context when he suggested that the Capitol attack wasn’t all that violent because there weren’t firearms. Which is also a lie.

The spokesperson added, obnoxiously, “When protesters during January 6 used a flag pole, all of a sudden the types of objects they’d [Black Lives Matter protesters] been using all summer were now considered part of an ‘armed’ insurrection. He is in no way condoning this action. He’s commenting on the hypocrisy of the situation.” He is also perpetuating the lie that the insurrection wasn’t violent and wasn’t serious.

Nonetheless, when it comes to his own involvement in the would-be coup, Johnson knows it’s serious enough he’s got to try to cover his ass. And his story there has been, let’s say, evolving. He’s gone from saying, “I had nothing to do with 6 January,” to explaining that he only spent “a couple seconds” trying to get a slate of fake electors to Vice President Mike Pence. “I had nothing to do with the alternate slate,” Johnson said. “I had no idea that anybody was going to ask me to deliver those. My involvement in the attempt to deliver spanned the course of a couple seconds.”

Now he’s admitting that he exchanged text messages with one of Trump’s attorneys both before and after trying unsuccessfully to put that fake electors slate in Pence’s hands. Now, he says, “the entire episode lasted about an hour,” and “You can’t even call it participation, I wrote a couple texts.” He’s been maintaining that he had no idea what was in the package he was supposed to be handing off to Pence, just that Trump’s attorney wanted him to do it. “What would you do if you got a text from the attorney for the president of the United States?” Johnson said. “You respond to it.”

Johnson should be investigated fully for his role in the attempted coup. He probably won’t be. He should be expelled from the Senate along with all the other co-conspirators. None of them, including Johnson, will be kicked out by their colleagues.

So it’s up to us. Let’s get this guy out of there.

