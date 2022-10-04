Elon Musk tired of getting ratioed on Twitter, wants to buy the platform again

Richest guy in the world Elon Musk has had a busy two days. On Monday, the genius who brought you (checks notes) getting lucky by helping to create PayPal back when that was the only thing in internet town decided to wade into foreign policy. Musk—who moved his business operations to Texas so he doesn’t have to pay taxes, and has said he thinks Ron DeSantis is a good candidate for anything other than helping you move a couch from one room to another—had something to say about Ukraine and Russia.

He wanted to poll his large following on Twitter on his “Ukraine-Russia Peace” initiative. Not surprisingly, his offer of a “peace” negotiation aligned almost exactly with Vladimir Putin and Fox News’ desires: “Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. - Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). - Water supply to Crimea assured. - Ukraine remains neutral.” The overwhelming majority of almost 3 million votes rejected Musk’s crap idea, which Musk then implied was due to secret bots. That’s because when you are the richest man in the world you truly believe your shit doesn’t stink, and you can get virtually everyone around you to say as much.

The majority of Twitter didn’t agree with Musk in part because it was a crap deal and in part because many people don’t think Elon Musk is half as smart as his fans think he is. Musk also received blowback from the many people who don’t look at foreign affairs as an impediment to their personal wealth.* One of the more highlighted responses to Musk’s Monday solipsism was from Ukrainian ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk, who wrote: “Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you Elon Musk.” Having failed spectacularly on Monday, Musk decided to see if he could get a win the following day by threatening the millions of people who don’t routinely agree with him on Twitter.