Elon Musk tired of getting ratioed on Twitter, wants to buy the platform again

Let’s look at that exchange.
Musk’s mostly underdeveloped libertarian (that might be redundant) fanbase was quick to chime in on how Musk’s Starlink terminals have been brought in to help Ukraine with their communication systems during the war with Russia. Like all rugged individuals who drink from the teat of tech genius mythology, they either forget to mention or just don’t realize that the Starlink program in Ukraine has been bankrolled by our tax dollars, and will create a revenue stream for Musk starting three months after the “free data” period is up. Like a cable company!
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had this to say:
And there were more responses to Musk that are worth repeating.
And this one might hit close to Musk’s new pretend home.
And I liked this one a lot.
Musk took quite the L on that post, and justifiably so. What do you do the next day? You do an about face and say you are going to buy Twitter after realizing that more and more of your texts with celebrities and titans of industry are going to be leaked, exposing you for having the generally mediocre personality we have come to expect from the wealthiest power brokers in our world.
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that sources close to the matter say that Musk’s legal team has made it clear they do not think he will fare well in his case against the social media company. According to the report, Musk has reproposed buying Twitter after spending the past few months criticizing everything about Twitter, saying it’s made out of bots, and trying to back out of his attempt to buy the company for over $44 billion.
