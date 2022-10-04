The Herschel Walker abortion story again shows that Republicanism stands for nothing at all

If you think anti-abortion-rights ex-football star Herschel Walker being exposed as having paid for an abortion would make a dent in any of those skulls, after the Republican Party's bigwigs breezily brushed aside prior episodes of Walker holding a gun to his then-wife's head or brazenly lying to his campaign staff about how many children he had, forget it. The Republican Party has hitched its wagon to violent insurrection and to a Big Lie crafted as justification for nullifying elections that don't go the party's way.

So yeah, we're now in the Gosarian state of having even Herschel Walker's own family washing their hands of him as official Republicanism insists that, no, yet another Republican paying for an abortion before turning around and demanding abortion be banned for everyone else is not a big deal. It's just your average Tuesday.

Herschel Walker's son, and the only child he publicly recognized back when he first announced his run for office, really is fed up with his ever-dishonest father and his campaign. But he'd be the only one.

Righty sort-of pundit Erick Erickson was so quick to dismiss the story he hit send before deciding which excuse he'd go with. Let's go with one of everything, and let the audience take their pick!

x I thought we all knew this. Also, old news and people do change over time. https://t.co/HhPgtRYJP0 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 3, 2022

You're supposed to pick just one slip from the Excuse Box, Erick. Don't just reach in there with both hands.

Then you've got the Nazi-adjacent crowd, and the Nazi-adjacent crowd has a very simple message: Nothing Our Candidates Do Matter. The only thing that matters is power.

x “abortion is murder, but murder is OK if it gets us another senate seat” pic.twitter.com/Uu9PFsKk5z — sam (@sam_d_1995) October 4, 2022

If you're noticing that the Republican defenses of Walker suffer from a distinct lack of consistency, that's because Walker first responded to the story by denying it ever happened and threatening to sue the media outlet reporting it. Walker, however, is considered such a prolific and unapologetic liar that even his own campaign staff doesn't trust him any farther than they can throw him, and initial Republican excuse-making presumed from the outset that the story was true no matter what Walker might personally say about it.

Mind you, Donald Trump says he believes Herschel's denials. And that, my friends and neighbors, is how you end up bankrupting your own casino.

As for the actual blowback Walker is facing from the not-surprising revelation that his anti-abortion stance is just as hollow as his "pro-family" declarations and his supposed business accomplishments: Losing his son's support seems to be the beginning and end of it. National Republicans are uniformly standing behind him, dismissing the news just as they dismissed Walker's record of abuses and violence. From Rick Scott to Mitch McConnell, the people controlling the money are sticking with him.

So are donors: Walker's campaign is boasting of a supposed "record-breaking" fundraising haul after this latest news broke, with Republican supporters giving $182,000 to the campaign in one day.

This is not actually that much, in campaign terms...

x Some perspective: Warnock raised $26M in third quarter, which is roughly $288k a day on average. https://t.co/1E1HvCfa5p — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 4, 2022

… but it does show that Republican voters sincerely do not give a flying damn about all these supposedly deep-seated religious-or-not principles that they insist the republic abide by. Herschel could have personally performed the abortion himself, and it would only have resulted in the Republican base giving him even more money.

And, given the way his campaign's been going, we're not willing to say that won't be next week's story.

