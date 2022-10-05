Texas AG Ken Paxton must testify in abortion case, and the judge sounds angry

The case Paxton so desperately doesn’t want to testify in is a lawsuit brought by abortion funds trying to ensure that they won’t face civil or criminal penalties for helping Texans leave the state for abortions. Paxton’s testimony is important because his public statements indicate that he does think abortion funds could be prosecuted for that work.

“The Court will not sanction a scheme where Paxton repeatedly labels his threats of prosecution as real for the purposes of deterrence and as hypothetical for the purposes of judicial review,” Pitman wrote in his order.

Paxton has pointed out that he, as attorney general, can’t bring criminal charges—only district and county attorneys can do that. But he’s also said his office would “assist any local prosecutor who pursues criminal charges” on the kind of work that abortion funds do. And, asked about corporations that have offered to pay expenses for employees who need to go out of state to obtain abortions, Paxton said, “We’re going to be looking at whether the language covers at least the civil side, and that’s obviously what we can deal with. These penalties could even be for corporations, over $100,000 per violation. So we’re looking at that literally as we speak.”

Then state lawyers insist that the abortion funds’ lawsuit is unnecessary because, “for the most part,” they wouldn’t be in danger of civil penalties, and that it’s “unreasonable” for abortion funds and their donors and staff to act on the fear that they might face penalties. This is the conflict in official statements that Pitman wants Paxton to answer about.

The judge also wasn’t buying Paxton’s claims that he’s just too busy to testify. “It is challenging to square the idea that Paxton has time to give interviews threatening prosecutions but would be unduly burdened by explaining what he means to the very parties affected by his statements,” he wrote. “The burden faced by Plaintiffs—the effective cessation of many core operations—outweighs the burden of testimony faced by Paxton.”

Paxton is no stranger to dodging courts. Seven years ago, he was indicted on felony securities fraud charges and has yet to stand trial.

