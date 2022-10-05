Honduran migrant seeks justice after American woman kidnaps and holds her infant son for ransom

In September, Roark was arrested. She was charged with hostage-taking and aiding and abetting, NBC News reports. The Honduran woman had bravely come forward and filed a report with police in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Sept. 26. Law enforcement immediately alerted the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

As it turns out, Roark was already in custody. She’d been arrested on Sept. 16 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in another case, according to NBC News.

During a routine traffic stop, Roark and her 15-year-old daughter (who was holding an 18-month-old infant in her lap at the time), told police the infant’s name was “Aiden Smith,” and he belonged to her biological daughter. The cops asked Roark to get her daughter there to verify her story, The Daily Beast reports.

When the daughter arrived from Albuquerque, New Mexico, she told police the baby’s name was “Aiden Javael Smith” and gave a different birth date than Roark had given. Since the troopers were not “able to identify the child,” the court filing reads, and because the infant was in “poor health,” Child Protective Services (CPS) was called and the migrant woman’s son was taken by ambulance to the nearest hospital. He has been in CPS custody since Sept. 16. There were also three undocumented migrants in the back seat of Roark’s car.

According to the complaint, Roark eventually told DPS that “her husband was in trouble with the mafia in Juarez known as La Empresa,” and the infant was “sent to her by a man in Mexico ... known only as Richard.” Richard, as the case file reads, told Roark to await payment before releasing the infant. Roark had eventually dropped the ransom from $8,000 to $5,800, but she told investigators the total owed to her was $10,000.

Austin-based immigration lawyer Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch told The Daily Beast that kidnappings like this one are not uncommon.

“Once they have someone’s kid, the parent will do whatever it takes,” Lincoln-Goldfinch told the outlet. She explained that the abundance of migrants trapped at the border offers the cartels and other nefarious characters “a lucrative kidnapping system.”

Lincoln-Goldfinch tells The Daily Beast, “One of the things that is so frustrating for those of us who know these stories is that the rhetoric around immigrants as kidnappers, or drug traffickers, or sex traffickers, is completely flipped. ... The truth is, these immigrants are fleeing something; they’re coming here for safety. They are the victims of trafficking, often, and the cartels have seized upon the opportunity to do what they’re doing because of the U.S.’ failure to process asylum-seekers in an orderly way.”

Jeffery R. Downey, FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge, has advice for those who are or know someone in a similar situation. “Being caught in a kidnapping for ransom (KFR) extortion incident is frightening as it is, but when the subject kidnaps a small child to hold for collateral until the parent pays for their services, is utterly inhumane and heartless. … If you are a victim or are a family member of a victim of a KFR, please call the FBI at 915-832-5000 or local law enforcement immediately."

The maximum penalty for hostage-taking is life in prison. As of this writing, it is unknown whether the Honduran woman and her child have been reunited.