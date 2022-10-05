Gathering pipelines alone emit at least 213,000 metric tons of methane in the Permian Basin annually

According to the Environmental Defense Fund, only 31,905 miles of gathering pipelines are subject to leak inspections. I’ve written about at least two gathering pipeline ruptures in Texas and Louisiana over the past half-year. Leaks, both above ground and underground, are a cost of doing business, as researchers note that it’s one of the main ways gathering pipelines pollute through emissions, along with maintenance blowouts. Federal agencies have known rampant emissions in gathering pipelines is a major issue for quite some time, but have excluded some of the methods used in the Environmental Science and Technology Letters study published this week.
Researchers noted that the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration’s final rule expanding regulatory oversight of gathering pipelines falls short of comprehensively monitoring those systems:
“The research presented here highlights the operational utility that aerial detection platforms provide by locating large emission sources from gathering pipelines, which conventional ground-based surveys are generally not well-equipped to do. Numerous aerial spectroscopy approaches similar to the platform used in this study exist, demonstrating the availability of technology for large-scale implementation of pipeline-specific advanced [leak detection and repair] programs.”
