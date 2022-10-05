Gathering pipelines alone emit at least 213,000 metric tons of methane in the Permian Basin annually

Gathering pipelines are largely unregulated, so it should come as no surprise that the damage they've caused to the environment far exceeds Environmental Protection Agency estimates.

One of the most under-to-unregulated segments of pipeline infrastructure is unsurprisingly doing even worse for than the environment than previous Environmental Protection Agency estimates. Research published Tuesday shows gathering pipelines in the Permian Basin are emitting “14–52 times higher than the [EPA’s] national estimate for gathering lines and 4–13 times higher than the highest estimate derived from a published ground-based survey of gathering lines.” Gathering pipelines span hundreds of thousands of miles and move natural gas from production sites to either transmission pipelines or refineries.

In the case of this Environmental Science and Technology Letters study, researchers observed the release of at least 213,000 metric tons annually, which is the equivalent of 3.7 million cars on the road annually. The EPA relies on operator submissions to the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program, but many gathering pipelines are exempt from that requirement. The nonprofit Pipeline Safety Trust estimates that at least 350,000 miles of gathering pipelines fall outside of any regulatory system, federal or state. That number was previously higher but the 2021 Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration gathering rule includes 100,000 miles of gathering pipelines, forcing operators to report incidents as well as make annual reports on those pipelines.