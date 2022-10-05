Iran update: Incredible bravery and a brutal crackdown as high schools become a furnace of revolt

Mahsa Amini was just 22, and as the days pass, the protest seems to be revealing a generational split in Iran and a genuine existential threat to the Islamic Republic. Many older people appear to have lost respect for the leadership in the country and are disgusted by the excess and corruption of the “morality police” and other institutions. But the younger people do not appear to buy into the whole idea of the Islamic Republic at all.
The schoolgirl revolution is becoming the burning heart of what’s happening, and if that makes this sound like it might be easily dismissed by those in power, the truth is just the opposite. These young women are gaining courage and influence by the day, and they’re not backing down even in the face of threats.
These young women in this video are telling off a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, and both the anger and power they feel are palpable. They are not going back from this.
This is another large school two days ago.
There have been many assumptions that the protests will die out because they “lack leadership” or are “spontaneous gatherings.” But that may be a very poor assumption on the part of those who readily dismiss the anger of these young women. How willing are they to bet that there are no powerful voices and energetic leaders arising within this group? How certain are they that there is no communication and coordination between these schools?
Iranian officials may simply assume there’s a lack of leadership here, because they don’t recognize leadership unless it comes with a long beard and a dark scowl. They may not think a revolution can happen without assault rifles and men riding around in trucks. They may be very, very wrong.
Listen to historian Dr. Rohman Alvadi speaking to what he sees in Iran.
“Unlike in previous protests, where people would flee the security forces, what we’re seeing in these protests is that unarmed young people are standing their ground. And that kind of bravery is a real problem for the regime, because it all it does is encourage more and more opposition and more people to come out. In my view, this is the beginning of the end. This is the beginning of the end for the Islamic Republic.”
In addition to firing into groups of women protesting on the street and engaging in mass arrests, Iranian security forces have continued to engage in an internet lockdown. This is limiting direct connections with the voices of the women at the heart of the protest in Iran, and making it difficult to track the course of events day by day.
But just because you don’t see events on the streets in Tehran, don’t assume those streets are quiet. This is the biggest challenge to the theocratic regime since its birth in 1979. And this time, it may be high school girls that give everyone a history lesson.
In recognition of the bravery of the women of Iran, celebrities around the world have begun joining them symbolically. This may seem like a stunt, but it’s an important one—for anything to happen in Iran, it’s going to need international attention and support. And Iran is also going to need those international connections when the regime of Khamenei is gone.
