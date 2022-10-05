Freedom Caucus already pissy with McCarthy, and they haven't won anything yet

Just to be clear, early midterm voting has barely even begun, and the relationship between Minority Leader McCarthy and the Freedom Caucus is already heading south.

Rep. Bob Good of Virginia griped that the caucus' vote request was "essentially dismissed" without any defense from leadership.

“I don’t understand, you know, why we would be asked to vote on rules that we have not seen a week after the election," Good said. "That’s what happened two years ago, and I fear it will happen again.”

In other words, we got duped last time into losing our leverage, and that ain't happening again.

Freedom Caucus chair Scott Perry, who met with McCarthy and others to talk about the changes, also expressed frustration. “I’m disappointed that we’re still not really moving the chains, here. We’re not moving the ball down the field,” said Perry, who actively worked to overturn the 2020 election.

The Freedom Caucus only counts about three dozen members, but they can easily make life hell for any GOP speaker, especially if Republicans only capture a single-digit majority in the lower chamber. Frankly, that's a nightmare scenario for the GOP.

But a lot has to happen before then. Republicans would need to win the majority first—anything but a given at this point. And despite McCarthy's constant pandering to the dimmest elements of the caucus, he's got miles to travel before claiming the gavel.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, for instance, called McCarthy "really engaged with the entire conference, and that included the Freedom Caucus.”

But Greene also stopped short of committing to supporting him for speaker.

x Embedded Content

Give $5 right now to keep the House in Democratic hands and keep American sane.